Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 113 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Dove

Secret

Speed Stick

Tom's

Degree

Michum

Suave

AXE

Old Spice

Gillette

Right Guard

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3066022-global-deodorant-anti-perspirant-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Deodorant Aerosol Sprays

Roll-On Deodorants

Deodorant Stick

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Women

Men

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3066022-global-deodorant-anti-perspirant-market-research-report-2018#toc_mobile

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Market Research Report 2018

1 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant

1.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Deodorant Aerosol Sprays

1.2.4 Roll-On Deodorants

1.2.5 Deodorant Stick

1.3 Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Segment by Application

1.3.1 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.4 Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………..

7 Global Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Dove

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Dove Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Secret

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Secret Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Speed Stick

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Speed Stick Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Tom's

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Tom's Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Degree

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Degree Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Michum

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Michum Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Suave

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Suave Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 AXE

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 AXE Deodorant & Anti-Perspirant Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)



……..CONTINUED