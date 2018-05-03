Laboratory Automation Workcells Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Laboratory Automation Workcells market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Laboratory Automation Workcells market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Peak Analysis & Automation

Siemens

Beckman Coulter

Hudson Robotics

Inpeco

A&T

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aim Lab Automation Technologies

SARSTEDT

Yaskawa Motoman

Transcriptic

Biosero

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3149290-global-laboratory-automation-workcells-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Off-shelf automation workcells

Customized automation workcells

Market segment by Application, Laboratory Automation Workcells can be split into

Medical lab

Pharmaceutical lab

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Laboratory Automation Workcells in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laboratory Automation Workcells are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Laboratory Automation Workcells

1.1 Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Overview

1.1.1 Laboratory Automation Workcells Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Laboratory Automation Workcells Market by Type

1.3.1 Off-shelf automation workcells

1.3.2 Customized automation workcells

1.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Medical lab

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical lab

2 Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Peak Analysis & Automation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Siemens

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Beckman Coulter

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Hudson Robotics

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Inpeco

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 A&T

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Roche

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Aim Lab Automation Technologies

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 SARSTEDT

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Laboratory Automation Workcells Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Yaskawa Motoman

3.12 Transcriptic

3.13 Biosero

4 Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Laboratory Automation Workcells in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Laboratory Automation Workcells

5 United States Laboratory Automation Workcells Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Laboratory Automation Workcells Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3149290-global-laboratory-automation-workcells-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025