Small Businesses Build Brands with PR says Brian Dobson

This week we celebrate small businesses as the backbone of America’s economy

With PR, create a narrative and tell your company story in a personal way. People relate to genuine language and examples rather than puffed up comments about brands.” — Brian Dobson of DobsonPR.com

NEW YORK, NY, -, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small companies should utilize brand building public relations to maximize marketing budgets and gain media attention through news coverage that consumers consider far more important than ads due to the implied endorsement that consumer rely on to make buying decisions, says Brian Dobson, brand PR expert of DobsonPR.com.

This week the nation celebrates small businesses as the backbone of America’s economy as the Small Business Administration.

The Internet offers opportunity even for a small company can go global online, but it’s important to stick to a tight strategy so as not to dilute effort, Dobson said.

“With PR, create a narrative and tell your company story in a personal way. People relate to genuine language and examples rather than puffed up comments about brands. Point out product benefits but don’t belabor the message with platitudes,” according to the PR expert and founder of Dobson Communications, often quoted about Crisis PR, such as CNN during BP oil spill crisis.

“Small businesses across America are on the verge of an important few years of growth as the economy is rebounding and the deterioration of our manufacturing base is being stopped to once again grow," said Dobson. The dynamic of business will generate great opportunity for those small businesses prepared to capitalize,” he added.

Dobson offered 3 Tips to help Small Businesses to Gain Media Coverage:

1. Limit messages to 2 or 3 and repeat those messages in each press release and interview.

2. Don’t exaggerate or oversell. Put the news first not your company message in the first paragraph. News is about what’s new.

3. Crystallize words into sound bites and do not use a paragraph when a sentence will do. Words are precious so tell your story succinctly.

“If a company tells its story in an interesting, compelling way to appeal to editors and producers, media results may start to flow. Editors look for news, not self-serving comments so write in news format, such as you see in a big daily newspaper, not blog style that doesn’t get to the point,” said Dobson.

“Our JHD-Dobson video arm is a full service studio operating for small businesses to have major impact on the Internet as video is a key element of social media,” he added.

DobsonPR.com has promoted many small companies that have hit a chord with the public and received outstanding reaction. From biometrics to tractors, food to pharmaceuticals and licensing to merchandising companies and entertainment properties our clients have gained media coverage in creative ways.

“One of our clients is a family company in the natural soap business whose online sales have increased more than 500% in a few years. We set their news in a family format and have generated heavy coverage from the Today Show and The Doctors, The Huckabee Show on TV to Bloomberg on radio, Oprah Magazine in print and a variety of internet sites that carry their core product messages to consumers in our aggressive PR program for the firm,” added Dobson, who headed PR at two world class companies before forming his PR company.

Based in New York City and Ridgefield, Connecticut, and online at www.DobsonPR.com, Dobson Communications managed a variety of brand building PR campaigns in sectors from toys and food to licensing and high tech. For information contact Barbara Green at 203-613-2222 or BG@DobsonPR.com.

DobsonPR.com video arm, JHD-Dobson