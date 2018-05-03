Bell + Ivy Appoints New Director of Marketing, Jessica Kantor

digital marketing and personal branding agency add to their team

Jessica’s professional expertise is valued and appreciated, but it is her kind heart and lively energy that fits even more perfectly to our dynamic team of creative personalities” — Zach Binder, Co-Founder & President of Bell + Ivy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell + Ivy, a digital marketing and personal branding agency in Santa Monica, CA, welcomes their newest hire, Jessica Kantor. Kantor’s comprehensive knowledge in the marketing space will offer tremendous value to Bell + Ivy’s team as she takes on the role of Director of Marketing. Her high-level responsibilities include campaign strategy and development, production fulfillment, client services, and general oversight of marketing strategy - including campaigns, events, digital marketing, and PR.

“Bell + Ivy is doing incredible work for clients and projects that are out to change the world,” said Kantor. “I am enthusiastic about our future together and excited to have joined the team. Many of the items we work on, I hold near and dear to my heart. It is refreshing to join a company that you can truly feel good working for.”

Kantor’s background includes Director of Digital Strategy & Media Relations at Solutions Recovery, Regional Media Relations Manager at American Addiction Centers and over 10 years of published work. She can be seen in publications such as Las Vegas Review-Journal, Vegas Seven, Healthcare Quarterly Magazine, and The Addiction Blog and has worked with companies such as Wendoh Media and Greenspun Media.

“We are thrilled to have Jessica join our family,” says Zach Binder, Co-Founder, and President of Bell + Ivy. “Jessica’s professional expertise is valued and appreciated, but it is her kind heart and lively energy that fits even more perfectly to our dynamic team of creative personalities.”

As Bell + Ivy continues to grow and head into their second year, they strive to foster and create a team of the highest caliber. Kantor’s addition aligns with this mission and they are excited to integrate her into the family.

For additional information, please contact Melissa at melissa@bellivy.com.

About Jessica Kantor

Jessica Kantor is a Communications & Media Relations expert specializing in healthcare, human rights, and international relations. Pulling from her education in Journalism and International Relations at University of Nevada Las Vegas, American University, and Université de Pau, she has been combining her international interests with her talent for media. Jessica is a published journalist of over 10 years and continues to explore her passion for writing today. Connect with her at www.jesskantor.com or on Twitter @JessKantrowitz.

About Bell + Ivy

Bell + Ivy, formerly known as Ipseity, Inc., was founded in 2016 by Cynthia Johnson and Zach Binder. They are a personal branding and digital marketing agency located in Santa Monica, California. Their prestigious clientele range from tech-experts, healthcare professionals and artists. Learn more information and visit their website at bellivy.com. Follow Cynthia and Zach on social media at @cynthiaLIVE and @zebinder or contact them via email at cynthia@bellivy.com and zach@bellivy.com.