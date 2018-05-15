Applications Open for Creative Startups Southeast Accelerator with Opportunity for up to $25k Investment

Entrepreneurs looking to grow their business in the creative industries have new opportunities with Creative Startups Winston-Salem.

The creatives learn so much from the accelerator. After the Deep Dive closing week, they are ready to engage with customers and earn revenue. It’s an exciting process” — Margaret Collins

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Startups, a leading global accelerator for entrepreneurs in the creative industries, announces applications open for their 2018 Winston-Salem, NC startup accelerator program. The Winston-Salem Accelerator is led in partnership with Margaret Collins, Founding Executive Director of the Center for Creative Economy, and targets entrepreneurs who are building creative companies and looking to scale and expand their startup venture. This year’s program will run July 31 - September 28. Interested individuals can learn more during their online webinar, May 24th at 12 pm EST.

Creative Startups Winston-Salem launched in 2016 to address a lack of startup resources for creatives by providing participating entrepreneurs access to new knowledge, skills, and networks through Creative Startups dynamic 8-week online curriculum, in addition to mentorship, funding, and ecosystem engagement. Accelerator participants are eligible to pitch for seed stage funding, with the $50,000 prize split among the top three startups. The funding is awarded as no interest loans, all equity free. Also available in 2018 is an additional $10,000 in support and shared services for a creative business affiliated with the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Creatives from anywhere can apply. The curriculum is delivered on line for six weeks, with the final week, Deep Dive, held in Winston-Salem.

The creative economy is big business not just in North Carolina, where it contributed $29 billion in revenue in recent years, but globally, as proved by Creative Startups global impact. Since 2014, Creative Startups Accelerator Alumni have raised $47.5 million in investment and $20 million in revenues. On the impact of Creative Startups

Winston-Salem on the state’s economy, Margaret Collins Executive Director of the Center for Creative Economy stated that “we’ve seen a dynamic impact from the creative companies since the program began in 2016. 100% of the companies participating in the Winston Salem accelerator are still in business. The startups have earned $654,000 in revenue, received $500,000 in investments and support 36 total jobs among the companies. The creatives learn so much from the accelerator. After the Deep Dive closing week, they are ready to engage with customers and earn revenue. It’s an exciting process.”

Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Creative Startups launched their Accelerator in 2014 and has steadily grown their reputation as experts in building entrepreneurial ecosystems, educating and activating entrepreneurs, and generating jobs and scalable economic impact for creative companies.

Interested startups can apply online for the 2018 Creative Startups Winston-Salem cohort now through June 3rd. Application and program information can be found at creativestartups.org or www.centerforcreativeeconomy.com/create.