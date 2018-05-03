Gulf Coast Power Association Steps Up Presence in Mexico
Trade association's Mexico City electric market conference set for May 16AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, Texas - With its 3rd annual Mexico Electric Power Market Conference 2018 scheduled for May 16 in Mexico City, the Gulf Coast Power Association (GCPA) significantly increased its activities in Mexico this year.
The nonprofit GCPA also began a series of regular monthly meetings in Mexico City, adding to its monthly schedule in Austin and Houston. GCPA is devoted to providing education and networking activities for electric power professionals in markets along the Gulf Coast, including Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
The full-day conference on May 16 at the Presidente Intercontinental hotel in Mexico City was planned by a committee of subject matter experts currently working in Mexico. They brought a wealth of knowledge and business contacts to the table and generously volunteered their time to assemble the agenda.
Among the many topics to be covered on May 16 will be Market Design User Issues, CFE Retail Tariffs, Auction Results, U.S. / Mexico International Power Exchanges: Next Policy & Regulatory Steps, New Transmission Siting and Ownership Issues, and Project Finance for New Generation Capacity.
GCPA, which has served Texas and the Gulf Coast for more than 30 years,is firmly committed to the Mexican market and look forward to this conference and future events. GCPA’s focus on providing superior educational and networking opportunities for its members and event attendees has contributed to its strong reputation as a premier and precedent-setting educator within the region’s competitive power market. The association’s popular Spring and Fall Conferences in Texas are the largest gatherings of electric power professionals in the region and attract more than 1,300 total registrants annually. Additional educational and networking opportunities include a MISO Regional Conference, an emPOWERing Women Leadership Conference, as well as the monthly luncheon meetings in Houston and Austin and monthly breakfast meetings in Mexico City.
The conference brochure is available at the GCPA website: www.gulfcoastpower.org
Soll Sussman
Gulf Coast Power Association
512.917.9463
email us here