William F. White Int’l Has Acquired Ironwood Studios & Fraserwood Studios, Now Branded, Whites Studios
Whites Studios’ properties will also offer clients packaging options with the company’s other established services including Whites Camera, Whites Lighting & Grip, Whites Location Equipment Supply Inc. and Whites Specialty Equipment.
Ironwood Studios and Fraserwood Studios each feature fully-furnished offices, boardrooms, mill shops and paint shops, ample crew and production parking, along with the very latest in fibre connectivity. Ironwood boasts 177,000 total square footage, including 7 sound stages and Fraserwood contains 119,000 total square footage, with 4 sound stages.
Fraserwood Studios is slated to be operational June 1st, 2018 and Ironwood Studios will be available starting July 1st, 2018.
William F. White International Inc. (Whites). (www.whites.com) is a Comweb Group member company. Founded in 1963, Whites is Canada's largest and most iconic provider of production equipment to the entertainment industry. With offices across the country, as well as in Budapest, Hungary, the company services productions of all sizes from coast to coast and houses an extensive state-of-the-art inventory. The Whites group includes Whites Camera, Whites Lighting & Grip, Whites Location Equipment Supply Inc., Whites Specialty Equipment and Whites Studios.
Comweb Corporation (www.comwebgroup.com) was founded through a partnership with Paul Bronfman and famed writer/producer Stephen J. Cannell in 1988 to build and manage Canada’s first Hollywood-style studio complex, North Shore Studios in Vancouver. The studio was the home of original smash TV series hit, The X-Files. Comweb Corporation is also the parent company of William F. White International Inc. Whites provides state-of-the-art production equipment, studio facilities and services to the Canadian and international film and television industry. Comweb Corporation is a founding shareholder of Pinewood Toronto Studios (www.pinewoodtorontostudios.com), an 11-stage production lot, which includes the Mega Stage, one of North America’s largest purpose-built sound stages. Comweb Aviation Inc. offers private jet charter services to entertainment industry and corporate clients.
