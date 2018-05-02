Kushy Punch and “The Nightmare” Make Boxing History
First Cannabis Company to Sponsor Title ContenderCANOGA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carson, Calif.( April 30, 2018)— Kushy Punch, a premium cannabis brand, proudly announces its partnership with VANES “THE NIGHTMARE ” MARTIROSYAN (36-3-1, 21 KOs), in his upcoming title boxing match against undefeated World Middleweight Champion GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN (37-0-1, 33 KOs). Golovkin vs. Martirosyan will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 11 p.m. ET/PT from the Stubhub Center, in Carson, Calif.
The partnership marks the first time that the California State Athletic Commission, and HBO, have approved a cannabis
company as a title contender sponsor.
Ruben Cross, CEO of Kushy Punch, said of the announcement: “Our sponsorship signals a welcome turning point for the sport and how it is marketed to a new generation of viewers. As an underdog like us, Vanes embodies our core values: hard work, a passion to be the very best, and an unrelenting dedication to improving our craft. Win or lose, we know he will take the fight to Golovkin.”
Martirosyan will wear the iconic Kushy Punch logo on his boxing apparel and his team will wear Kushy Punch branded apparel during the televised fight and throughout the duration of the sponsorship.
Cross added, “This sponsorship is a natural fit for us, for Vanes, and the sport of boxing. We hope it is the first of many more to come.”
About Martirosyan: The 31 year old two-time world title challenger has been steadily making a name for himself as the WBC’s No. 1 world-rated super welterweight contender. He is a native of Abovyan, Armenia, and currently fights out of Glendale, California. Martirosyan’s resume boasts NABF, NABO, WBO Inter-Continental, WBA International and WBC Silver championship victories with 21 knockouts and only 3 losses in his professional career.
FEEL THE POWER OF THE PUNCH: Kushy Punch’s is an award-winning manufacturer and distributor of gummies, vapes, and gel caps. Based in California, its products are carried in licensed retailers throughout the state. All Kushy Punch products use premium oils and distillates, are lab tested, and crafted in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Kushy Punch is wholesome wellness one bite at a time.
