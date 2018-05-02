Creative Startups Accelerator Alumni Raise $47.5 Million in Investment

Accelerator alumni participants test VR headsets

In just 4 years Creative Startups is changing the Accelerator and investment landscape for creative entrepreneurs.

We’re helping change how people see the creative economy” — Dr. Alice Loy

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Startups, the leading international startup accelerator for creative entrepreneurs, announces new global impact numbers as alumni collectively reach a staggering $47.5 million in investment since 2014.

Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Creative Startups launched their Accelerator in 2014 and has steadily grown their reputation as experts in building entrepreneurial ecosystems, educating and activating entrepreneurs, and generating jobs and scalable economic impact for creative companies. The organization currently has Accelerator and Pre-Accelerator programs in Albuquerque, Baltimore, Winston-Salem, Portugal, Kuala Lumpur, and Kuwait, with more locations coming. The power of Creative Startups global reach is clear in the recently released impact figures. In addition to the $47.5 million raised in investment, Accelerator graduates report a combined $20 million in revenue since 2014, and 426 jobs created, including 353 full-time and 73 part-time.

Creative Startups CEO and Co-founder, Dr. Alice Loy, said the data is reflective not just of the strength of the organization’s programming, but demonstrates the economic value of investing in the creative industries, a $2.2 billion dollar sector of the global economy. “We’re helping change how people see the creative economy,” Loy said. “Instead of thinking about it as an optional add-on to economic development, people now see creative entrepreneurs for what they are: key pistons in the global economic engine. Their companies are inclusive and connected, building vibrant communities that express humanity’s full potential.”

Inclusive, community-driven economic development is a key component to Creative Startups’ work as they continue to lead new programs globally and reach more “underestimated and underrepresented founders.” Jee Vahn Knight, Director of Partnerships, describes the Accelerator’s success in consistently achieving 70% participation from women and minority founders saying, “The startups we accept are selected on merit. It doesn’t surprise us at all that some of the most competitive applications come from women and ‘minorities’. They are closest to the market - they see opportunities before the rest of us.”

Creative Startups plans to continue expansion of their Accelerator programs nationally and internationally, and currently has applications open for programs in Kuwait and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Interested applicants or new site founders can learn more at their website, www.creativestartups.org.