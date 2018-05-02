Crescent City's two-day Important Estates Auction, May 19-20 in New Orleans, will be packed with over 1,000 quality lots
Two oil on canvas paintings by the Hungarian-born American artist Pal Fried (1893-1976) (each est. $1,000-$1,500).
A gorgeous 19th century American Classical carved mahogany full tester bed and an exceptional French bronze and black marble figural mantel clock are top lot.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW ORLEANS, La. – A gorgeous 19th century American Classical carved mahogany full tester bed and an exceptional French bronze and black marble figural mantel clock from around 1880 are expected star lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s upcoming Important Estates Auction, set for the weekend of May 19th and 20th, online and in the gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue.
Offered will be over 1,000 quality lots, to include items from the estate of Dr. Charles “Tony” Currier, former councilman from Baton Rouge, La.; art deaccessioned from the private collection of Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. in New Orleans; and items from the collection of a New Orleans antiquarian. Start times are 9 am on Saturday and 10 am on Sunday (both times Central).
Featured will be period American and French furniture, original artwork (to include paintings by New Orleans and other regional artists), marble sculptures and bronzes, Newcomb College and other pottery, silver, a wide array of jewelry (to include diamonds, rubies, sapphires, tanzanites, emeralds and South Seas pearls), French clocks, bric-a-brac, decorative accessories and more.
The American Classical carved mahogany full tester bed is truly monumental, at over 110 inches tall (with casters), 66 inches wide and 72 inches deep. It is expected to bring $2,000-$4,000. The circa 1880 French gilt and patinated bronze and black marble figural mantel clock, 25 inches tall, bring $1,500-$2,500. It isn’t the only French clock up for bid, however.
Also in the sale is a lovely 19th century French patinated bronze and marble figural mantel clock by Samuel Marti, the top of which has a large bronze figure of Napoleon Crossing the Alps (est. $600-$900). Equally beautiful is a late 20th century French style patinated bronze putti figural fountain sculpture, standing an impressive 72 inches tall by 42 inches wide (est. $2,000-$4,000).
Other sculptures in the auction will feature a patinated bronze bust of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the German artist Frederick Volck (1833-1891), 19 ½ inches tall (est. $2,500-$4,500); and a 20th century carved marble sculpture after the early Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli (It, 1445-1510), titled The Birth of Venus, 57 ½ inches tall by 20 ½ inches wide (est. $1,500-$2,500).
A diminutive high glaze art pottery baluster waisted vase, crafted in the early 20th century in the studio of the renowned potter George Ohr (Am., 1857-1918), just 3 ¼ inches tall, is expected to make $800-$1,200; and a pair of Newcomb Pottery pieces by Sadie Irvine, consisting of a bowl (1918) and a high glaze chamberstick (1929) should hit $600-$900 and $500-$800, respectively.
A Belgian Art Deco Boch Freres Keramis vase, designed by Charles Catteau (1880-1966), 9 ¼ inches tall and crafted around 1924, carries a pre-sale estimate of $700-$1,200. From the silver category, a set of six early 20th century sterling goblets by Davis & Freeman, monogrammed “A” and standing 7 ¼ inches tall, with a total weight of 36.95 troy ounces, should fetch $800-$1,200.
Original artwork by New Orleans and Louisiana artists are in just about every Crescent City auction, much to the delight of eager bidders. This sale has several fine examples, to include:
• An oil on Masonite painting by Rhoda Brady Stokes (La., 1901-1988), titled Cotton Wagon Going into the Barn (1973), signed and dated lower left (est. $1,500-$2,500).
• An early 20th century oil wash painting by Alexander J. Drysdale (New Orleans, 1870-1934), titled Moss Draped Oaks, 18 ¼ inches by 28 ¼ inches (est. $1,200-$1,800).
• An oil on canvas painting by Joseph A. Wilhelm (La., 1923-2003), titled S. J. Director (20th century), signed lower left and 19 ½ inches by 23 ¾ inches (est. $600-$900).
• An early 19th century unsigned Louisiana School oil on canvas painting, unframed, titled Portrait of a Woman with Flowers in Her Hand, 30 inches by 25 inches (est. $600-$900).
Paintings by artists not from the area include an oil on cloth laid to canvas by Marietta Berman (Czech., 1917-1990), titled Proyeccion Vertical (1980), 67 inches by 51 ½ inches (est. $1,000-$2,000); and two oil on canvas paintings by the Hungarian-born American artist Pal Fried (1893-1976) – Can-Can III and Can-Can. Both are artist signed and have estimates of $1,000-$1,500.
French period furniture is another category for which Crescent City Auction Gallery is well-known for. Star lots include a 19th century Louis XV-style carved walnut leather-top desk, 58 inches wide when closed and 88 inches wide when open (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an early 19th century Louis XV-style carved walnut double-door armoire, a 92 ½ inches tall (est. $1,000-$1,500).
A pair of rare French Louis XV-style carved mahogany marble-top sideboards, made in the late 19th century, 43 ¼ inches tall by 84 inches wide, will be sold as one lot (est. $1,500-$2,500). Also, a 19th century French provincial carved walnut and cherry Louis XV-style vaisselier, having the superstructure centered with a clock, 105 inches overall, should hit $1,200-$1,800.
Three French furniture lots carry estimates of $1,000-$2,000 each. The first is a Louis XV-style ormolu mounted boulle inlaid center table, made in the late 19th century and 29 ½ inches tall by 55 ½ inches wide. The second is a French Empire ormolu mounted marble-top semainier (a tall, narrow chest of seven drawers), made circa 1820 and 63 ½ inches tall by 40 ½ inches in width.
The third is a 19th century Louis XVI-style inlaid carved oak commode, just over 40 inches tall and 51 ½ inches wide.
Also, lest we forget, American furniture is also in the auction, an example being a nice 19th century Southern carved walnut sugar chest, 33 inches tall (est. $1,200-$1,800).
For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Previews will be held Thursday, May 10th, thru Friday, May 18th (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed), from 10-5. An evening preview will be held Wednesday, May 16th, until 7 pm (all times Central). Absentee and phone bids will be taken until May 18th at 1 pm CST.
A printed catalog is available on request. Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail inquiry to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.
For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and their upcoming May 19th and 20th Important Estates Auction, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.
