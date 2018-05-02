Steve Milo to present data-driven insights at the Vacation Rental Success Summit
Steve Milo, CEO of VTrips, will share data-driven insights with property managers during keynote at the VRSS in San Antonio, May 19-20
Mr. Milo will share data-driven insights related to working with OTAs and channel managers born directly from his experience as CEO of VTrips. VTrips is one of the largest property management companies in the US, managing almost 2,000 properties in typical resort locations under exclusive contract.
The online travel agency landscape continues to dramatically change especially for property managers who advertise on VRBO and HomeAway. Today, Airbnb, Booking.com, Ctrip, Expedia and many third-party integrators, software providers and web marketing firms are pitching property managers to let them distribute their inventory for a fee. In this very candid unfiltered keynote session, Mr. Milo will provide detailed information on the real cost of working with OTAs as well as real revenue numbers.
Mr. Milo states, “I’m delighted to be a keynote at the VRSS in San Antonio this year. I believe that supporting other property managers by sharing data and insights into what the real costs are of working with OTAs and OTA middlemen is vitally important for our industry as a whole.”
During the conference Mr. Milo will also be part of a property manager panel hosted by VRM Intel editor-in-chief, Amy Hinote.
Founded in 2006 by Mr. Milo with just 15 properties, VTrips headquartered in Florida, currently manages nearly 2000 properties under exclusive contracts in 19 markets across the United States, including Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, New Mexico and Hawaii.
For more information on the Vacation Rental Success Summit visit https://www.vacationrentalsuccesssummit.com/
About VTrips
VTrips, formally known as Vacation Rental Pros, is one of the fastest growing vacation rental management companies in North America with almost 2000 properties under exclusive management in predominantly traditional sun-belt locations across the United States.
VTrips bridges the gap between online rental marketplaces and traditional management companies by combining the value added services of traditional management companies with a technology-enabled platform that allows consumers to browse properties and book rental homes. As a result of the Company’s integration platform and marketing expertise, the company is successfully expanding through both acquisition and organic growth into its new markets and currently operates 17 sub brands within 19 markets. For further information visit www.vtrips.com
