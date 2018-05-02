Taiwanese Artists Demonstrate their Musical Creativity and Performance Skills at the MIDEM Record Exhibition in France
The participating artists include the following three groups: Eve Ai, Cosmos People, and DJ Cookie. The Taiwanese delegation will also include industry representatives who will travel to France to participate in activities such as professional forums and commercial activities, as well as expand music and other relevant businesses.
The Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, MOC asserts that the government has been sending delegations to the MIDEM International Record Exhibition every year since 1995. As a result of our continued participation and promotion of popular Chinese music in Europe, our annual “Taiwan Beats” showcase has already become a prominent event in the exhibition, successfully attracting the enthusiastic attendance of participants from around the world. Furthermore, using our national brand image, we established the “Taiwan Pavilion” to serve as a foreign exhibition and export center, which has allowed us to effectively promote Taiwan’s brand image and facilitate international cooperation and business opportunities. For example, last year, over 150 international music industry representatives participated in commercial exchange at the Taiwan Pavilion. The Minister of Culture of France also visited the Taiwan Pavilion during the exhibition, and even promoted commercial discussion and cooperation arrangements after the exhibition as well.
For this year’s “Taiwan Beats” showcase, a total of two performances will be held on June 7 at the MIDEM venue on the MIDEM Beach, and on June 9 at Le Théâtre de Tour Eiffel in Paris respectively. The three performing groups of artists include Eve Ai, who was nominated for seven categories at last year’s Global Melody Awards and ultimately won the title of Best Female Vocalist. The unrelenting persistence she displayed over many years as she sought to improve herself in the field of music finally came to fruition in 2017 as she successfully secured the title of “Queen Diva” at the Golden Melody Awards. This achievement further demonstrates that the performance skills of Eve Ai have fulfilled the expectations of the audience. The second participating group is Cosmos People, a rising band which formed more than 10 years ago that has been rapidly increasing in fame. Their creativity and ability to communicate popular trends with the audience, as well as their skill in using dance music and musical styles to drive the atmosphere of the concert have led them to become one of the top bands of today. The final participating artist is DJ Cookie. She is not only the first female DJ to release a solo album in Taiwan, but also the only female Chinese representative to be listed as one of the “Top 100 Best World Female DJs”. DJ Cookie’s specializes in the deft techniques involved in various styles of music, and this has led her to become a popular artist whose performances are coveted by international brands and fashionable large-scale parties.
The MIDEM International Record Exhibition in Cannes, France has the longest history and is the most important commercial record and music exhibition in the world. Elites and media outlets of international popular music industries from around the world gather at this event and conduct exchange through activities such as copyright trade, performances, and forums. The grand opening of the 52nd MIDEM will take place on June 5 in France. Relevant activities include professional forums and media events. The latest news and performance information on the “2018 MIDEM Record Exhibition in Cannes, France” will be simultaneously updated on the Taiwan Beats channels (https://www.facebook.com/taiwanbeats & https://twitter.com/TaiwanBeats) and official GCA Entertainment fan page. Feel free to look up the latest news online.
