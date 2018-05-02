Anti-Static Packaging Materials: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2025
Anti-Static Packaging Materials – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market 2018
Description:
This report studies the global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Miller Packaging
Desco Industries
Dou Yee
BHO TECH
DaklaPack
Sharp Packaging Systems
Mil-Spec Packaging
Polyplus Packaging
Selen Science & Technology
Pall Corporation
TA&A
TIP Corporation
Sanwei Antistatic
Sekisui Chemical
Kao Chia
Sewha
Btree Industry
Cir-Q-Tech Tako
Commodities Source Industrial
MK Master
MARUAI
ACE ESD(Shanghai)
LPS Industries
Junyue New Material
Betpak Packaging
Taipei Pack
Heyi Packaging
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Anti-Static Bag
Anti-Static Sponge
Anti-Static Grid
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Electronic Industry
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Table Of Content:
Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Research Report 2018
1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Static Packaging Materials
1.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Anti-Static Bag
1.2.4 Anti-Static Sponge
1.2.5 Anti-Static Grid
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Electronic Industry
1.3.3 Chemical Industry
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Anti-Static Packaging Materials (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Anti-Static Packaging Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
7 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Miller Packaging
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Miller Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Desco Industries
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Desco Industries Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Dou Yee
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Dou Yee Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 BHO TECH
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 BHO TECH Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 DaklaPack
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 DaklaPack Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Sharp Packaging Systems
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Sharp Packaging Systems Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Mil-Spec Packaging
7.8 Polyplus Packaging
7.9 Selen Science & Technology
7.10 Pall Corporation
7.11 TA&A
7.12 TIP Corporation
7.13 Sanwei Antistatic
7.14 Sekisui Chemical
7.15 Kao Chia
Continued…..
