Anti-Static Packaging Materials: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2025

Anti-Static Packaging Materials – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market 2018     

Description: 

This report studies the global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Miller Packaging 
Desco Industries 
Dou Yee 
BHO TECH 
DaklaPack 
Sharp Packaging Systems 
Mil-Spec Packaging 
Polyplus Packaging 
Selen Science & Technology 
Pall Corporation 
TA&A 
TIP Corporation 
Sanwei Antistatic 
Sekisui Chemical 
Kao Chia 
Sewha 
Btree Industry 
Cir-Q-Tech Tako 
Commodities Source Industrial 
MK Master 
MARUAI 
ACE ESD(Shanghai) 
LPS Industries 
Junyue New Material 
Betpak Packaging 
Taipei Pack 
Heyi Packaging 

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Anti-Static Bag 
Anti-Static Sponge 
Anti-Static Grid 
Others 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Electronic Industry 
Chemical Industry 
Pharmaceutical Industry 
Others

Table Of Content:

Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Research Report 2018 
1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Static Packaging Materials 
1.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Anti-Static Bag 
1.2.4 Anti-Static Sponge 
1.2.5 Anti-Static Grid 
1.2.6 Others 
1.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Electronic Industry 
1.3.3 Chemical Industry 
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Anti-Static Packaging Materials (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.4 Manufacturers Anti-Static Packaging Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

7 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Miller Packaging 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Miller Packaging Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Desco Industries 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Desco Industries Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Dou Yee 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Dou Yee Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 BHO TECH 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 BHO TECH Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 DaklaPack 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 DaklaPack Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Sharp Packaging Systems 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Sharp Packaging Systems Anti-Static Packaging Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Mil-Spec Packaging 
7.8 Polyplus Packaging 
7.9 Selen Science & Technology 
7.10 Pall Corporation 
7.11 TA&A 
7.12 TIP Corporation 
7.13 Sanwei Antistatic 
7.14 Sekisui Chemical 
7.15 Kao Chia 

Continued…..

