Mongolian Insurance Industry Market to Observe Strong Development by 2017

Synopsis

'Governance, Risk and Compliance – The Mongolian Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Mangolia.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together Timetric’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Mongolia, including:

• An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Mongolia.

• The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

• Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

• Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Mongolia.

• Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

• Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

• The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Mongolia.

• The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and entities.

• The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country’s insurance regulatory framework.

• The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

• The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and companies.

Key Highlights

• The Financial Regulatory Commission (FRC) of Mongolia is the government regulatory body supervising and regulating the insurance and reinsurance industry.

• The FRC does not permit composite insurance in the Mongolian insurance industry.

• The government of Mongolia permits 100% foreign direct investment in the insurance industry.

• The government of Mongolia does not levy any tax on insurance premiums; corporate income tax is levied at 10%.

• The placement of non-admitted insurance is not permitted in Mongolia. However, foreign reinsurers are permitted to promote and sell insurance products in the country.



