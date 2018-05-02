Indoor Ag-Con Asia returns to Singapore, expands collaboration with Enterprise Singapore for Indoor Ag-Ignite

Leading indoor agriculture event expands pitch competition event with video pitching, larger prize pool and travel stipend for finalists.

SINGAPORE, SG, May 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor Ag-Con is the premier event covering the technology of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aeroponic and aquaponic techniques. It is unique in taking a crop-agnostic and tech-focused approach. It is returning to Singapore for the fourth time in January 2019, cementing the nation’s growing role as the ASEAN leader for the burgeoning indoor agriculture industry. This years’ event will be focused on accelerating innovation in the industry, in areas as diverse as plant biology and artificial intelligence.

Our two-day event will be hosted at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on January 15-16, 2019, and will include an exhibition hall and an exciting lineup of industry-leading speakers. We will be covering a broad range of crop types – such as leafy greens, mushrooms, insects, aquaculture and medicinal crops – as well as technologies ranging from artificial intelligence to LED lighting to control systems. Participants will receive an exclusive hard copy of the newest edition in our popular white paper series in the event gift bag. They will have the chance to network during the day, through our event app and at our popular after party on the first evening of the event. Indoor Ag-Con Asia’s exhibition hall will again include country pavilions, highlighting the best of indoor agriculture across the world.

New features for 2019 include a startup alley in the exhibition hall, allowing entrepreneurs to easily showcase their startups, and onsite mini-workshops from Singaporean vertical farming equipment company Upgrown Farming.

After the success of our first-of-its-kind indoor agriculture pitch competition – Indoor Ag-Ignite – in 2018, we are expanding the competition in 2019.

For the first time in 2019, applicants will be able to pitch via video chat for the initial round of the competition, and if selected, will receive a stipend towards travel to Singapore to participate in the finals. The competition is open to any team or company of under 40 employees developing or deploying innovative technologies for the indoor agriculture industry.

“New technologies and approaches are transforming indoor agriculture at a rapid clip, so we’re thrilled to collaborate with organizations such as Enterprise Singapore and Upgrown Farming once more to unearth promising startups in the space” commented Nicola Kerslake, founder of Newbean Capital, host of Indoor Ag-Con.

Enterprise Singapore will award the three winning teams with the Startup SG Grant of S$50,000 per team. The grant consists of two components; (1) S$25,000 non-dilutive cash grant which can be utilised to accelerate commercialization efforts, and (2) a further S$25,000 which can be converted into equity shares at the next round of fundraising.

“The agility and high-risk appetite of agri-food tech startups put them in the driver’s seat of disruptive technologies. Indoor Ag-Con Asia is a great place for these companies to connect with global agriculture experts, researchers and investors – for knowledge exchange and co-innovation opportunities. Enterprise Singapore is pleased to continue our support for Indoor Ag-Con Asia and Indoor Ag-Ignite in building a network of like-minded entrepreneurs who aspire to transform Asia’s agriculture landscape,” added Ms. Kee Ai Nah, Executive Director of Lifestyle & Consumer Cluster, Enterprise Singapore.

Applications for Indoor Ag-Ignite will be open from early June 2018, at the Indoor Ag-Con website.

4th Annual Indoor Ag-Con Asia

Date – January 15-16, 2019

Place – Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Features – Two-day seminar, with keynote speakers, exhibition hall, after-party, and pitch competition

More Info - please visit www.indoor.ag/asia and www.indoor.ag/pitch, email hello@indoor.ag or call +1.775.623.7116

About Indoor Ag-Con

Indoor Ag-Con is a brand name of Newbean Capital, a US-based registered investment adviser that also manages early stage venture capital mandates for the US Treasury and has a consulting practice in indoor agriculture that works primarily with multinationals and large institutional investors. Its founder – Nicola Kerslake – has a longstanding interest in agriculture investment, having previously covered agriculture stocks as a highly-rated equity analyst and managed investment portfolios that covered the sector for large institutional investors. She founded Indoor Ag-Con in early 2013 to provide a meeting place for those who are as intrigued as she is about the development of the indoor agriculture industry. In 2016, she founded an alternate finance business – Contain Inc – that works with indoor farmers and with lenders to provide lease finance and – through a relationship with an independent broker – insurance.

About Enterprise Singapore

Enterprise Singapore is the government agency championing enterprise development. Our vision for Singapore is a vibrant economy with globally competitive Singapore enterprises.

International Enterprise Singapore and SPRING came together on 1 April 2018 as a single agency to form Enterprise Singapore. Our mission is to grow stronger Singapore companies by building capabilities and accessing global opportunities, thereby creating good jobs for Singaporeans.

We work with committed companies to build capabilities, innovate and internationalise. We also support the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups. As the national standards and accreditation body, we continue to build trust in Singapore’s products and services through quality and standards. Visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg for more information.