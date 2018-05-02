MacuHealth and Med Op Health Settle Lawsuit
Med-Op recognizes that the MacuHealth formula is different as to both its science and its composition. Based on this uniqueness, Med Op should not have compared its formula to MacuHealth's formula in their marketing materials, and will stop doing so going forward.
MacuHealth is pleased to come to this understanding and wishes the best to MedOp in their current and up-coming endeavors.
Both parties also hinted that collaborations between the two groups are greatly possible in the near future.
Frederic Jouhet
MacuHealth
248 792-6204
email us here