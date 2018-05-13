Grand Master Mantak Chia Returns to Eastover Estate & Eco Village with His “Universal Healing Tao” Training, June 12-28
A Powerful Universal Healing Tao System Revealing the Secrets & Importance of Sexual Wellbeing & Taoist Healing Cultivation and Longevity
The 3 week in-depth UHT training will be presented in the following sessions:
Inner Alchemy Tao Basics (Session 1) - June 12th to the 17th – For beginners and those wishing to become Associate Instructors. During this week, the primary meditations will be covered: Cosmic Orbit, Cosmic Sounds, and Inner Smile.
Fusion I & II, and Iron Shirt I (Session 2) - June 17th to the 22nd – Focus is on balancing negative and positive emotional energy, channeling earth and universal forces using the eight forces of the Pakua. Negative energy is transformed and made to blend with positive energy which is then fused into a pearl of pure life-force energy. This pearl is circulated in the Microcosmic Orbit and is used to open channels. Iron Shirt I training helps one develop a flexible yet steel-like body, working with rooted standing meditation postures that effectively ground energy and stabilize the emotional body. These postures work to strengthen fascia - connective tissue that protects our internal organs. Together, the standing postures and moving qigong techniques of Iron Shirt I create extraordinary health, strength, and vitality.
Chi Nei Tsang Massage Training – Hands on Healing with Karin Sorvik (Session 2B) - June 17th-22nd - Taoist sages observed that humans often develop energy blockages in and around their internal organs that result in knots and tangles in the abdomen. These can constrict the flow of chi, eventually resulting in physical ailments. Chi Nei Tsang is a powerful hands-on healing technique that utilizes the five major systems of the body: vascular, lymphatic, nervous, muscular, and chi. Through simple manipulations of the abdominal area, release of physical, emotional, and mental resistance/tension is possible. Student wil learn Five Element Body Diagnostics as well as how to transmit healing energy to others without depleting one’s personal energy. This powerful practice is long-lasting and can also be used for self-healing. The session offers 35 NCBTMB CEU credits for massage/bodywork therapists.
Healing Love: Natural Hormones, Stem Cell & Golden Elixir Qigong with Master Mantak Chia, Dr George Yu and Karin Sorvik (Session 3) - June 22nd -28th - As we are living longer than ever before, it’s important we grasp the concept of “maintenance and rejuvenation” and that we find the best ways to live with vitality and vigor in the years we have ahead of us.
Taoist philosophy states that all the best medicine and food in the world cannot help achieve longevity unless one knows and practices the Tao of sexual cultivation. Great sex bolsters the immune system, strengthens internal organs, enhances our emotional wellbeing, and inspires creativity. Considered to be one of the three treasures of life, sexual energy is the foundation for our life-force energy and spiritual awareness.
About Eastover Estate and Eco-Village:
Eastover is a 600 acre holistic retreat center only minutes away from the center of downtown Lenox, ideal for teachers, groups, organizations and companies to host retreats, workshops, and group events. It offers spacious studio facilities including yoga studios, meditation rooms, outdoor spaces, conference meeting rooms, and even a commercial kitchen for cooking classes.
Eastover is eco-friendly with a new water treatment facility that reclaims every drop of water at the retreat center without chemicals before its being send to the ground.
Eastover is unique in that it offers three components that create a well-rounded lifestyle and help achieve optimal mental and physical states of being:
Rejuvenating through healthy food and its innate nutritional energy
Learning the healing powers of Taichi or Qigong to create a healthy, energetic lifestyle
Healing through Qi energy and Chinese medicinal treatments.
Eastover has over 40,000 sq. ft. of congregated event space that can be made suitable for receptions, conferences, weddings, lectures, workshops, performances and events of all kinds.
Eastover also welcomes community and school group visits. Eastover’s eclectic, open-hearted receptivity to a broad array of groups and teachers aims to support the continuing emergence of holistic and ecological ideas capable of renewing our culture and leading the way to a sustainable planet
All of Eastover’s guest rooms are simple yet well-appointed. Many of our rustically elegant rooms are able to be adjoined to support family stays.
Over the past three years there have been many upgrades, from simple wallpaper changes to entirely new bathrooms. Our bed and bath linens are five star quality and some of our rooms are outfitted with 42″ flatscreen TVs.
