“The Great British Weekend” Returns to Roppongi Hills this September!
A full-weekend of British culture awaits you at the biggest British event in Japan, during the first weekend of September, brought to you by La Ditta Limited!TOKYO, MINATO-KU, JAPAN, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOKYO, MINATO-KU, JAPAN, 2 May 2018 -- “The Great British Weekend 2018” will open its doors again to the public at The Roppongi Hills Arena during the first weekend of September (1-2 September), bringing the best of Britain to central Tokyo.
“The Great British Weekend 2018” will feature an array of British icons following on the success of the first event. Last year, our event was held in December 2017, where some 160,000 visitors visit Roppongi Hills during the peak Christmas season a day. This year, we are bringing the event forward to September, where we expect better weather and are expecting many of the 130,000 visitors a day to visit the Roppongi Hills Arena, the same venue as last year.
Last year’s “The Great British Weekend” full list of participating companies were as follows: Baird Beer, Bangers N’ Mash, Barclays Securities Japan, BBC, Bellas Cupcakes, Bentley, Berry Bros. & Rudd, The Blackbeard Inn, Brewdog, British Airways, deVere Acume, Economist Intelligence Unit, English Tea Shop, THE FooTNiK, Hobgoblin, HUB, Hunter Japan, Jaguar Land-Rover, Malins, MR. MEN & LITTLE MISS, Paddington 2/Kino films, POCKET CHANGE, Radley London, Robert Walters, RSVP, SI-UK, and Tunnock’s.
The main theme of the Great British Weekend 2018 event will be in announced shortly, but we expected Rugby, Sports (in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics), British Food and Drink, Travel, and Fashion to feature prominently.
All inquiries to Harry Hakuei Kosato 090-3963-1674 hpc@laditta.jp www.thegreatbritishweekend.com
