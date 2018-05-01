Inertial Sense Announcing Rugged µINS Product with On-board GNSS

Worlds Smallest GNSS-INS Solution

Inertial Sense announced the availability of a micro-sized rugged GNSS-INS that has an onboard GNSS receiver and fully fused Inertial Navigation Solution.

Inertial Sense is known for having the world's smallest GNSS-INS module. Today they announced the availability of a micro-sized rugged version of their product. The solution is a combined GNSS-INS that has an onboard GNSS receiver as well as a fully fused Inertial Navigation Solution. Also available as AHRS/IMU versions.

Never before has this level of performance and technology been available in a such a compact size.

At 10 grams and with 1”x1” footprint, the solution packs amazing performance with .1˚ roll/pitch and .3˚ dynamic heading accuracy.

This ITAR Free - light weight and low cost package will conveniently fit all of your autonomous vehicle and sensing needs.

“When I set out on this journey to provide an accurate and low-cost navigation solution, I wanted to produce a product that engineers could purchase off the shelf, hassle free. In my past as a UAV engineer, I was always looking for ways to save myself time and money. It’s all about convenience. There is no need to spend time choosing IMU sensors and writing the algorithms to fuse navigation data. We provide it all for you.”Walt Johnson –founder

These products represent 15 years of inertial navigation and motion measurement experience gathered into a convenient rugged package.