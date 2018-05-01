To Meet Emission Reductions Objectives in Transport, Sustainable Renewable Fuels are an Important Part of the Solution
The Methanol Institute appeals to the negotiating parties to continue to recognise the importance of all sustainable renewable fuels in reducing emissions in transportation. Even with increasing use of electric vehicles, the combustion engine (including hybrids) will continue to take the lion’s share of drivetrain technologies for many decades to come. Energy efficiency and renewable fuels are still the best short-term and mid-term solutions to curb Well-to-Wheel CO2 emissions from the engines used in trucks, buses, ships, airplanes and the majority of passenger cars.
MI notes that in order for Europe to meet the Paris COP21 targets all measures are needed. The Methanol Institute therefore supports calls for ambitious levels of low carbon, and renewable fuels in transport of at least 15% in 2030, including a binding sub-target for advanced renewable fuels. To reach this goal the EU cannot afford to exclude viable sustainable solutions from the majority of consumers, especially when so many options are available already today.
The paper discusses a number of areas in which the parties to the trilogue procedure might make changes to best meet their goals, including:
• Fuel ethers – Improve energy efficiency through high octane fuels
• Biodiesel – Retain the 7% cap for sustainable 1st gen biofuels
• Annex IX – part A – Adopt a clear definition of advanced biofuels supported by a list of approved sustainable feedstocks
• Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin – Allow the use of PPA’s for the production of e-fuels and focus on point sources of CO2 first
• Multipliers – Cancel any form of multipliers for renewable energy
MI’s full comments are available HERE.
The Methanol Institute serves as the global trade association for the world’s leading methanol producers, distributors and technology providers. Methanol is used more and more often as a clean burning alternative fuel in a range of transport segments from marine, to passenger, to trucks using both conventional engine technology as well as fuel cells. Methanol is made from a wide range of feedstocks, including MSW, waste wood, CO2 and renewable electricity. For more information visit: www.methanol.org.
