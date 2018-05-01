National College Decision Day

JED Shines Light on Mental Health Concerns at Major Life Transition And What Young Adults and Parents Can Do to Proactively Prepare for Success

NY, NY , USA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaving the safety of home for independence at college is one of the most exciting yet nerve-wracking times in a young adult’s life. Stress, new routines and responsibility challenges can also trigger or exacerbate mental health issues. But with a solid plan and the right tools, both students and parents can be reassured of a smoother transition and higher rates of long-term success.

WHAT: Preparing for college is more than just academics and testing – being emotionally ready creates the greatest opportunity for success. JED’s “Set to Go” program is the first-of-its-kind educational platform to help parents and young adults with mental health challenges successfully navigate this critical transition.

JED is a national nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults.

WHO: Dr. Victor Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of JED and clinical associate professor of psychiatry at NYU School of Medicine; former medical director of NYU’s Counseling Service and former dean of students and founder of a counseling center at Yeshiva University.

Dr. Sara Gorman, PhD, MPH, Director, High School Programming at JED, manages all aspects of Set to Go. Sara devised the strategy and manages implementation of JED's high school programs.

WHEN: Throughout the month of May

WHY: Dr. Schwartz can discuss why:

• Among young adults who withdraw from college, 62 percent do so because of mental health issues.

• Of college students who seek help, 42 percent say available mental health services on campus are only “somewhat helpful.”

• How JED’s “Set to Go” program can help young adults and parents create a proactive blueprint to support students with keeping college in perspective; basic life, social and emotional skills; mental health and substance abuse literacy; and top transition tips.