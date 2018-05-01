Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com adds "Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025" To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The Top Key Players including;
Placon 
Clear Path Recycling 
Verdeco Recycling 
Indorama Ventures Public 
M.G. Chemicals 
PolyQuest 
Evergreen Plastics 
Libolon 
Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fiber Co. Ltd 
Haiyan Haili Green Fiber Co., Ltd 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Clear 
Colored 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Fiber 
Sheet and film 
Strapping 
Containers & Bottle 
Others

Key Stakeholders 
Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Manufacturers 
Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Research Report 2018 
1 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) 
1.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Clear 
1.2.4 Colored 
1.3 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Fiber 
1.3.3 Sheet and film 
1.3.4 Strapping 
1.3.5 Containers & Bottle 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Placon 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Placon Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Clear Path Recycling 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Verdeco Recycling 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Indorama Ventures Public 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Indorama Ventures Public Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 M.G. Chemicals 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 M.G. Chemicals Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 PolyQuest 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 PolyQuest Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Evergreen Plastics 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Libolon 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Libolon Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fiber Co. Ltd 
7.10 Haiyan Haili Green Fiber Co., Ltd 

Continued….

