Chocolate Moose Adds Five Awards To Portfolio
Behaviour-change animation continues to resonate with festivals
The five Remis included:
Gold - The Migrant, supporting all displaced peoples with co-producer United Methodist Communications - third award international.
Silver - I Am Not a Victim, helping create acceptance of Colombian refugees in Ecuador with coproducer Catholic Relief Services — fourth award.
Silver - Show You Care, Wear A Pair, supporting migraine sufferers with co-producer the Association of Migraine Disorders - third award.
Silver - A Plea to My Father, dealing with rape in The Democratic Republic of the Congo with co-producers Harper Hill Global and WiseHeart Foundation - second award.
Silver - Asbestos Kills, confronting asbestos-caused disease with co-producer Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization - second.
“We keep hearing what a positive effect these videos are having in the targeted areas. I am so proud to be recognized for some of our best work ever,” says CMM founder Firdaus Kharas.
The five new awards brings to nine the number of honours CMM has received so far in 2018.
About Chocolate Moose Media
Chocolate Moose Media is the world’s leading producer of animated behaviour-change communications aimed at solving health and social issues around the world. Led by renowned social innovator, director and humanitarian Firdaus Kharas, it produces animation, documentaries, videos and television series designed to educate, entertain and change societal and individual behaviour to positively influence viewers’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviour, especially those of children and young adults, in order to better the human condition. More than 3,600 animated videos in 245 language versions are available online in a Vimeo channel.
