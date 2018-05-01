New National Program Takes on Period Poverty in U.S.

U by Kotex donated of two million period products to the Alliance for Period Supplies and its allied programs nationwide to help individuals in need. Launched today, the Alliance for Period Supplies and its allied programs rely on volunteers to help get period products to individuals in need. Launched today, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#endperiodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughou

Our goal is to improve the lives of individuals who struggle to purchase period products due to lack of income” — Joanne Samuel Goldblum, Alliance for Period Supplies

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- For individuals living in poverty, material basic needs too often go unmet. In fact, one in four women struggled to purchase period products within the past year due to lack of income, according to new research from U by Kotex ®, the founding sponsor of the Alliance for Period Supplies , a program of the National Diaper Bank Network Launched today, the Alliance for Period Supplies consists of more than 50 allied programs located in communities throughout the country, each dedicated to ensuring that individuals in need have access to essential period products necessary to fully participate in daily life.“Through the support of U by Kotex, we will work together to shed light on the consequences that the lack of access to period products can have on the lives of individuals, and inspire others to take steps to address period poverty in their communities,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance for Period Supplies. “Because of the multi-year commitment from U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies and our allied programs will be able to serve thousands of individuals who currently face challenges in accessing the period products they need.”U by Kotex has provided the Alliance for Period Supplies with an initial donation of two million products this year, and is committed to similar donations each year for the next three years of its founding sponsorship. Throughout the year, select retail partners will also team up with U by Kotex to increase that initial commitment, linking purchases of U by Kotex products to further donations to the Alliance for Period Supplies, and directly providing millions of additional products for individuals in need.“U by Kotex is supporting the Alliance for Period Supplies through our With U, She Can program, because we believe that a woman’s period should never stand in the way of her progress. Period,” said Amber Akisanya, Brand Manager for U by Kotex. “The reality is that for millions of women a period is doing just that.”One in five low-income women reports missing work, school or similar events due to lack of access to period supplies. These instances were linked to reported feelings of embarrassment, disappointment and depression.“The Alliance for Period Supplies builds on the experience of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) to take on period poverty,” said Goldblum. “Our goal is to improve the lives of individuals who struggle to purchase period products due to lack of income.”“Since our founding in 2011, NDBN has developed an unmatched level of expertise in collecting and distributing donated diapers to help meet material basic needs, while providing technical assistance to help strengthen the impact of community-based diaper bank programs throughout the country. The Alliance for Period Supplies is a natural extension of our work.”More information on the Alliance for Period Supplies and its allied programs is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org. 