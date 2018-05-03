Gauge Precision Instruments Launches Virtual Microphone Locker
The ECM-87 Virtual Mic Locker emulates the tone, frequency response and character of popular vintage microphones for less than $350.
The ECM-87 Classic Virtual Mic Locker includes the silver ECM-87 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, shock mount the ECM-87 Mic Clone Plug-in. The ECM-87 Stealth Virtual Mic Locker includes the ECM-87 Stealth Cardioid Condenser Microphone in black, along with the shock mount and the ECM-87 Mic Clone Plug-in. Both versions of the mic locker are now available for purchase at select dealers and www.gauge-usa.com.
The ECM-87 Virtual Mic Locker is a microphone toolbox for recording enthusiasts and voiceover professionals. While a single microphone can range in from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, the ECM-87 Virtual Mic Locker emulates eights different microphones for an affordable street price point of less than $350. The mic locker also features a ratio slider, allowing producers to adjust the character within each simulation. It’s a versatile recording workhorse that negates the need for an entire closet’s worth of microphones.
Four-time Grammy-winning engineer Anthony Kilhoffer calls the ECM-87 Virtual Mic Locker “very accurate! It’s good for characteristics.” Kilhoffer also says, “I like the minimum to maximum ratio slider. It feels good because you can salt to flavor.”
Kilhoffer is a long-time user of the ECM-87 Cardioid Condenser Microphone as well, having used it to record Kanye West’s “Forever,” which features Kanye, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Eminem. About the microphone, Kilhoffer says, “The ECM-87 has been my go-to since 2007. Mostly when you purchase a non-$3,000 mic they are super bright. That’s why I like Gauge, because it sounds to me as good as an 87, better than the 414, which was my previous microphone.”
Jeff Piergeorge, CEO of Gauge Precision Instruments, says, “We’re so excited to launch these mic lockers to the masses. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned recording pro, you will appreciate the efficiency and character of the ECM-87 Mic Locker.” Jeff continues, “It gives you a lot of power to be creative and precise — and at less than $350, it’s a no-brainer for any producer.”
The ECM-87 Virtual Mic Locker is currently available at select dealers for $299 UPP MAP. Learn more about the ECM87 Virtual Mic Locker at www.gauge-usa.com.
About Gauge Precision Instruments
Gauge Precision Instruments was founded in 2008 with the goal of producing high-quality microphones at an affordable price point. The team at Gauge Precision Instruments believes musicians appreciate the value in a microphone that is hand-picked by experienced engineers with 50,000 hours in the studio making hit records, as opposed to microphones that were designed by a technician who measures sound quality with an oscilloscope. Learn more at www.gauge-usa.com.
