Construction in Oman Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2021

In real terms, the Omani construction industry registered an average annual growth rate of 9.4% during the review period (2012–2016). This growth was supported by the government’s Eighth Five-Year Development Plan 2010–2015.

The country’s construction industry will continue to expand in real terms over the forecast period (2017–2021). Despite low oil prices, the government is focusing on the development of transport infrastructure, energy and utilities facilities, and affordable housing.

Government investments in sea ports, railway lines, airports and special economic zones under the Ninth Five-Year Development Plan 2016–2020 and the Oman Vision 2020 are expected to drive growth in the industry over the forecast period.

The government is focusing on the development of energy and renewable energy power plants across the country under Oman's National Energy Strategy 2040, with the aim of meeting rising electricity demand with low greenhouse gas emissions. Accordingly, the government is planning to produce 25.0% of total electricity demand from renewable sources by 2020.

• The government’s focus on railways is expected to drive growth in the infrastructure construction market over the forecast period. Under Oman’s Ninth Five-year Development Plan 2016–2020, the government is planning to invest OMR5.0–6.0 billion (US$13.0–15.6 billion) to construct a 2,135km rail network by 2020.

• The development of affordable housing in the country under the government's Vision 2020 program is expected to drive growth in the residential construction market over the forecast period. Under Vision 2020, the government is planning to spend OMR80.0 million (US$207.7 million) annually to ease the affordable housing deficit.

• The government is focusing on developing water infrastructure with the aim of expanding and reinforcing water distribution and transmission systems. Under the National Water Sector Master Plan it plans to invest OMR2.5 billion (US$6.5 billion) to increase the total length of the water distribution network.

• With the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the government is focusing on developing renewable energy infrastructure. Accordingly, it plans to build 1.0GW of solar power plants as a public-private partnership for an investment of OMR769.0 million (US$2.0 billion) in Duqm by 2020.

• The government aims to attract foreign manufacturers in an effort to diversify the country’s economy and reduce reliance on oil and natural gas. Accordingly, in May 2016, it signed an agreement with China to build the China-Omani industrial park in Duqm, on an area of 1,172ha, by 2022.

