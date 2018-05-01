Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Glass Powder Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

Glass Powder Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 1, 2018

This report provides in depth study of "Glass Powder Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Glass Powder Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Glass Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glass Powder market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Corning 
Schott 
Nippon Electric Glass 
Asahi Glass 
Central Glass 
Potters-Ballotini 
3M 
Morgan Advanced Materials 

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Median 
particle Size(μm) 710〜500 
Median 
particle Size(μm)500〜250 
Median 
particle Size(μm)250〜150 
Median 
particle Size(μm) 150〜75 
Other 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Cleaning 
Deburring 
Finishing/Matte finishing 
Surface Preparation 
Removal of Scale 
Others

Key Stakeholders 
Glass Powder Manufacturers 
Glass Powder Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Glass Powder Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Glass Powder Market Research Report 2018 
1 Glass Powder Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Powder 
1.2 Glass Powder Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Glass Powder Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Glass Powder Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Median 
particle Size(μm) 710〜500 
1.2.4 Median 
particle Size(μm)500〜250 
1.2.5 Median 
particle Size(μm)250〜150 
1.2.6 Median 
particle Size(μm) 150〜75 
1.2.7 Other 
1.3 Global Glass Powder Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Glass Powder Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Cleaning 
1.3.3 Deburring 
1.3.4 Finishing/Matte finishing 
1.3.5 Surface Preparation 
1.3.6 Removal of Scale 
1.3.7 Others 
1.4 Global Glass Powder Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Glass Powder Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Glass Powder (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Glass Powder Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Glass Powder Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Glass Powder Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Corning 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Glass Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Corning Glass Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Schott 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Glass Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Schott Glass Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Nippon Electric Glass 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Glass Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Asahi Glass 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Glass Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Asahi Glass Glass Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Central Glass 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Glass Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Central Glass Glass Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Potters-Ballotini 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Glass Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Potters-Ballotini Glass Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 3M 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Glass Powder Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 3M Glass Powder Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Morgan Advanced Materials 

