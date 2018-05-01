Nexus Gold Corp. Announces Management And Board Changes
Nexus Gold Corp (OTCBB:NXXGD)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, Canada – May 1, 2018 - Nexus Gold Corp. (“Nexus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NXS, OTC: NXXGD, FSE: N6E) reports the following management and board changes:
Management Changes
Effective immediately, Alex Klenman, the current Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Klenman replaces the current Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Peter Berdusco, who will remain with the Company as president until June 1, 2018, at which time Mr. Klenman will also assume the role of president. Mr. Berdusco will remain as director of the Company going forward. Also, effective immediately, Warren Robb, P. Geo, has been named Senior Vice President, Exploration.
Board Appointment
Effective immediately, the Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of J. Ian Stalker to the board of directors. Mr. Stalker has more than 40 years of development and operational mining experience in countries around the world, including over a decade working in West Africa. Among his many senior executive positions, he was Managing Director of Ashanti Goldfields Co. Limited (later to become AngloGold Ashanti); Vice President of Gold Fields Ltd., at one point the world’s fourth largest gold producer; and Chief Executive Officer & Director of Brazilian Gold Corp., among others.
Among his current titles, Mr. Stalker is the Chairman of Plateau Energy Metals, President & CEO of LSC Lithium, and a Director of K92 Mining Inc., a TSXV listed company that is operating a high-grade gold mine in Papua New Guinea.
“We’re very pleased to add Ian to the Nexus team,” said Chairman, Alex Klenman. “He is very familiar with gold exploration and mining in West Africa and will provide excellent guidance moving forward. He has direct experience taking projects from initial exploration phases through to resource establishment, and eventually to production. We welcome him on board and look forward to him contributing to the growth of the Company,” continued Mr. Klenman.
Mr. Stalker fills the vacancy created by Michael Kinley who has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Kinley will remain with the Company as Chief Financial Officer.
US OTC Symbol Change
The Company would also like to confirm that its OTC Markets trading symbol has been changed from “NXXGF” to “NXXGD” as a result of the earlier share consolidation.
About the Company
Nexus Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company operating primarily in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The 38-sq km Bouboulou gold concession contains five established zones of gold mineralization confirmed by both historic and current drilling. The 250-sq km Rakounga gold concession is contiguous to the Bouboulou concession that features several active artisanal zones, in addition to extending two 5km gold trends from the Bouboulou property up to 16km in length. The Niangouela gold concession is a 178-sq km project featuring high grade gold occurring in and around a primary quartz vein 1km in length and associated shear zone. For more information on these projects, please visit the Company website at www.nexusgoldcorp.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
NEXUS GOLD CORP.
Alex Klenman
Chairman & CEO
604-558-1919
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
