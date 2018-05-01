Fresh USA, Inc Launches Access Control Long Range RFID
Chicago (May 01, 2018) – Fresh Software Solutions, a leader in integrated RFID software and hardware products, announced a new access control long range RFID solution that will bring convenience and speed to customers’ access control.
The new long range RFID eliminates the need for the access control chip to be next to or against the reader, which can streamline operations across industries. The new software allows for the chip to be programmed to be scanned anywhere from a few inches to up to 80 feet from the reader.
This long-range solution is a game changer for those businesses that already use RFID technology. RFID (radio frequency identification) is used to automatically identify and track tags, or chips, attached to objects, products or people. The scanner picks up information from the tags or chips and the information about the object or person is transmitted to the access control software, which enables access to doors, gates, machinery and more.
“While RFID has many applications and has been the standard for access control, we knew our customers needed even more convenience in their businesses,” says says Leri Tomin CEO Fresh USA, Inc. and their title of Fresh Software Solutions. “This product will make a big difference for many companies in speed and effectiveness.”
The technology is completely scalable, and can be used for large and small businesses or facilities. One example of a customer reaping big benefits is at the Geely automobile plant, where the long range RFID helps makes operations more efficient. The technology enables parts and equipment to be easily moved throughout the facility by automatically opening gates as needed. Chips are located inside a product, machinery or car itself and, when the object is within the range of the reader, the gate or door automatically opens. This eliminates the need for an employee to stop operations to open the gate or door and allows the process to continue, uninterrupted.
Not only can objects move more freely throughout the plant but people can as well. The chip can be stored in someone’s pocket and when the person is within range, can gain entry through locked barriers as needed. This hands-free solution speeds up work on the factory floor.
Factories aren’t the only place where the long range RFID solution can be useful. The technology is beneficial in warehouses for packing and shipping, in retail environments to deter theft and for employee access in a variety of businesses, offering both convenience and safety.
The Fresh Software Solutions hardware is available from various distributors and the software can be downloaded for free from the Fresh Software Solutions web site at: https://software.fresh222.com/access-control-software/
About Fresh Software Solutions
Fresh Software Solutions offers complete turnkey RFID solutions, including RFID software, RFID hardware for long distance, security systems, anti-theft, inventory and more. To learn more, visit: https://software.fresh222.com
