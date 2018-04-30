Boise Firm Selected to Train 50 Business Coaches
Deliberate Directions’ selected as training site for ‘Engage and Grow’BOISE, ID, US, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A three-person consulting firm based in Boise has received international recognition for client results and master business coaching services.
This month, Allison Dunn, owner of Deliberate Directions, became one of three master coaches worldwide specializing in employee engagement through the Engage & Grow curriculum. Dunn will begin certifying other business coaches, including human resource professionals and organization development strategists, from her home base in Downtown Boise. She said she aims to certify 50 Engage & Grow coaches—most of them from outside of Boise—by year’s end.
Dunn’s master coach status comes on the heels of winning an award for Best Client Results from Engage and Grow, the U.K.-based workforce engagement training company founded by Richard Maloney.
“We’re proud of the work we did to help our clients —70 percent of whom are outside of Idaho—build more engaged and productive teams,” Dunn said. “Globally, only 13 percent of workers feel connected to their workplace and say they will go above and beyond to achieve company success. The need for employee engagement training is clear.”
Deliberate Directions worked closely over the last two years with a division of Grifols USA, which employs 17,000 people, many of them who work remotely, including a handful in Boise.
“We recognized that we need a leadership development program to help get everyone on the same page,” said Kristopher Jonas, general manager at GRIFOLS, a plasma operations company. “Allison’s Engage & Grow program was different than anything we had ever done before. It paid off big time! We grew our headcount by more than 500 employees in less than a year and improved employee retention by about 6 percent over the previous year.”
The next training for the Engage & Grow Coach Certification Program is slated for June 8-10 in Boise. To learn more or sign up, email admin@deliberatedirections.com.
ABOUT DELIBERATE DIRECTIONS
Deliberate Directions exists to positively impact communities through the belief that building a business provides you with a life, not just a living. The firm specializes in business executive coaching, leadership development, business planning, and employee engagement strategies to take your organization to the next level. Learn more at www.deliberatedirections.com.
ABOUT ALLISON DUNN
As a successful entrepreneur, Allison Dunn is dedicated to helping others lead fulfilling, deliberate lives. Allison brings 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur and a business leader. She has coached and trained hundreds of business owners and executives to achieve their goals, and take their business to the next level. A speaker, mentor, certified Engage and Grow Leadership Coach, Dunn is an award winning coach that is ranked as a Top 100 ActionCOACH worldwide.
