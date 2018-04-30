Central Florida's Masterpiece Design Group Marks 20th Anniversary With Three Key Promotions

The long-tenured employees have been rewarded for helping build the full-service Winter Park design firm into an industry leader

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masterpiece Design Group, an award-winning, multi-faceted design firm celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, promoted three of its longest tenured employees to key senior level positions.

Singled out for their contributions to company’s growth and success, they include:

Karin Freis, Vice President, Saturday Models;

Christine Gonzalez, Senior Interior Designer, Model Merchandising;

Monique Lauver, Cost Accountant, Operations.

Together they have more than three decades of company service and their promotions are “rewards for their valuable efforts,” says Masterpiece President and COO Christy Scanlon in making the announcement.

The promotions of Freis, Gonzalez and Lauver are the latest to be announced as Masterpiece marks its 20th year in business. Earlier this year, Don Scanlon and Lisa Mulholland were promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and Senior Vice President of Design, respectively.

Christy Scanlon says these promotions and those that may follow are the company’s way of showing its appreciation to those employees whose contributions and commitment have helped “build Masterpiece Design Group into one of the premier, full-service design firms in the Southeastern U.S.”

Since launching operations in 1998 as a small, home-based business, Masterpiece has grown into one of the industry’s largest and most diverse design firms of its kind with more than 40 employees, dozens of awards for design and merchandising excellence and a resume highlighted by a number of the nation’s homebuilding heavyweights. Freis, Gonzales and Lauver joined the Masterpiece team in 2007 and were integral parts of that success.

In her new capacity, Freis now oversees one of the company’s most popular divisions. Saturday Models serves as the company’s retail sales division and is responsible for selling discounted furniture, accessories and other designer items from its builder model and new home community closeouts around the state at its Winter Park warehouse. She will continue to work with new and existing home builder clients to maintain a constant stream of incoming model home inventory for its biweekly public sales events.

Saturday Models, which offers furniture and accessories from a variety of well-known manufacturers at substantial savings, commenced in 2007 with a handful of customers to a database now that currently exceeds several thousand.

As Senior Interior Designer for Masterpiece’s acclaimed Model Merchandising Division, Gonzalez will be working with the company’s builder clientele, conceptualizing and creating model home designs for their model home sales centers and new home communities. Gonzalez is a 2007 graduate of International Academy of Design and Technology, now called Sanford-Brown College.

Lauver works behind the scene as part of Operations and Administration. In her role as Cost Account, she is responsible for analyzing each design project for cost accuracy and profitability, as well as maintaining and auditing company inventory.

“We believe the moves we’ve made and the ones we have planned are essential to our company’s continued growth as we build upon our 20 years in business and expand our brand,” says Scanlon,

Masterpiece is regarded as one of Florida’s leading design companies, serving a diverse clientele in most of the state’s major metro markets, including Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota-Bradenton, Jacksonville and south Florida, as well as key metro markets in the Southeast. It also provides individual residential services to private clients.

The company has provided professional design and model merchandising services for a long line of industry leaders, including Kolter Homes, Kolter Development, M/I Homes, Hanover Family Builders, Lennar Homes, GL Homes, Dream Finders Homes, DR Horton, Park Square Homes, Lifestyle Homes, AV Homes, John Cannon Homes and Chicago-based Crown Development Group. Over the years Masterpiece has garnered more than 50 major industry and professional awards for design and merchandising excellence.