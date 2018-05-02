MaxVal celebrated World IP Day on April 26, 2018
MaxVal celebrated the World IP Day at its India locations at Coimbatore and Chennai on April 26, 2018
To mark this event, MaxVal hosted a range of activities and events in line with the theme for 2018, “Powering change: Women in innovation and creativity”. The main objective of the program was to raise public awareness amongst employees about the basic concepts of Intellectual Property including the advantages of IP protection and current challenges in the IP ecosystem.
An awareness session on Introduction to IP Rights including a quiz program was conducted for nearby companies. This was well received and the participants found it useful. During the session participants discussed several IP-related topics with MaxVal resources and were interested in learning about patent filings in India and worldwide. The sessions clarified many questions the participants had about various aspects of IPR such as types of intellectual property rights, patent protection, filings, renewals, and monetization.
“Such activities would help people realize the socio-economic benefits of their intellectual property and also help society benefit from new inventions,” said Shankar Venkataraman, VP, India Patent Prep and Prosecution, MaxVal.
MaxVal also conducted an awareness contest exclusively for women of nearby companies to encourage their participation in learning about IP and how securing IP rights may empower them. Some of the registrants commented that it was the first time they even heard about intellectual property rights.
About MaxVal Group, Inc.
MaxVal is a silicon valley-based tech-enabled managed solutions provider known for its cutting edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service.
Contact: Bala Krishnan, 650-472-0640, bd@maxval.com
Bala Krishnan
MaxVal Group, Inc.
650-472-0640
email us here