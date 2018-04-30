AI-Startup, Bouquet, Joins BETA Track at Collision 2018

New Orleans hosts 3-day tech conference with leading investors and startups

Aristotle allows you to have a natural conversation with your data; harvesting information quickly, accurately and in the simplest forms” — Adrien Schmidt, CEO of Bouquet.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUSIANA , USA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco AI-startup, Bouquet, participates in Collision Conference 2018 in the BETA Startup Track. The event will take place in New Orleans at the Morial Convention Center from April 30 - May 3, 2018. Bouquet will be showcasing their AI-chatbot, Aristotle, to a global audience, allowing thousands of attendees from all around the world to understand first-hand, the new and magical interface experience people can have with their data. They will be exhibiting on Day 1 of the conference, May 1, 2018, at booth number B111. Co-Founder and CEO, Adrien Schmidt, will also be participating in PITCH, the start-up competition on May 1, 2018, at 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm PDT as part of Group 5. He will be battling live, onstage, with six other early-startup CEO's for a chance to be crowned this years winner and the opportunity to present on Center Stage to thousands of attendees and potential investors.

Created by the talented team behind Web Summit, Collision is “America’s fasted growing tech conference” and named "the best technology conference on the planet” by Forbes. Bouquet’s participation in this event opens their doors to a breeding ground of innovation, filled with some of the worlds most powerful and influential executives and investors.

“Aristotle allows you to have a natural conversation with your data; harvesting information quickly, accurately and in the simplest forms,” says Adrien Schmidt, CEO of Bouquet. “We believe that getting the insights you need should be as easy as chatting with a friend.”

Aristotle ...

· will change how enterprises receive and understand information by providing new interfaces powered by conversations

· is always on, delivering smart and flexible analytics through conversations on mobile devices using standard messaging tools and voice-activated interfaces

· dramatically reduces the time to data for all business users, thereby accelerating the pace of business.

· delivers data in easy to read formats such as charts, graphs, text, and email.

Request a demo to see how Aristotle is changing the conversation about analytics and can unlock you teams data to increase overall enterprise efficiency and produce lasting results.

C-Suite executives and partners from some of the worlds largest and influential companies will walk the grounds of Collision, creating countless opportunities for all the startups showcasing this year to network. Facebook, Walmart, Tinder, Uber, Reddit, Twitch, Lyft and Condé Nast, to name a few, will have representatives at this year’s event.

Amongst the star-studded line up includes actress and activist, Sophia Bush and Shailene Woodley, Former Vice President of the United States, Al Gore, rapper and philanthropist Wyclef Jean and musician/DJ Christopher Leacock, also known as Jillionaire a member of Major Lazer.

For media inquiries relating to Bouquet, please email melissa@bellivy.com or visit their website at www.bouquet.ai, for more information.

About Collision

Collision Conference was created by the Web Summit team and, within four short years, has become "America's fastest growing tech conference". Collision has 16 annual conferences, which offer a creative stage for likeminded business executives and leaders to immerse themselves in the latest technological advances.They have made a monumental impact in the business and technology industries, influencing over 25,000 attendees from 119 countries since its fruition. Visit their website at https://collisionconf.com/ for more information.

About Bouquet

Bouquet was co-founded in 2015 by Adrien Schmidt and Marios Anapliotis and provides the world’s first enterprise software for conversational analytics, changing the way data is shared, received and understood. The AI-powered chatbot, Aristotle, is able to increase time and efficiency by turning data analytics into data visualizations, emails, text and voice through natural language. Aristotle is always “on”, providing a virtual personal assistant on the go, 24/7 and in the palm of your hands. Visit their website http://bouquet.ai/ for more information. Follow Adrien on Twitter @a_schm, connect with him on LinkedIn and/or send him an email at adrien@bouquet.ai.