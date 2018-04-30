Construction in Denmark Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2020

Construction in Denmark Market Highlights and Major Players Analysis 2020

PUNE , INDIA, April 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis

In real terms, the Danish construction industry registered limited growth during the review period (2011–2015), due to the financial crisis which affected investments in construction projects, particularly during 2012–2013.

The industry recovered somewhat in 2014, however, as a result of a gradual recovery in the economy and improving business confidence; the country’s construction industry posted 2.6% of growth in real terms that year.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/680494-construction-in-denmark-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020

The industry is expected to expand over the forecast period (2016–2020), driven by improvements in investor confidence and subsequent public and private sector investments in residential, infrastructure, and energy and utilities construction projects.

The industry’s growth over the forecast period will be supported by government efforts to balance supply and demand for housing. Additionally, government’s focus on the development of the country’s transport infrastructure is also expected to drive industry growth.

Summary

Construction in Denmark – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Danish construction industry, including:

• The Danish construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

• Analysis of equipment, material and service costs for each project type in Denmark

• Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Danish construction industry

• Profiles of the leading operators in the Danish construction industry

• Data highlights of the largest construction projects in Denmark

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Denmark. It provides:

• Historical (2011-2015) and forecast (2016-2020) valuations of the construction industry in Denmark using construction output and value-add methods

• Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by project type

• Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

• Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing

• Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Denmark

Reasons to Buy

• Identify and evaluate market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

• Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

• Understand the latest industry and market trends.

• Formulate and validate strategy using critical and actionable insight.

• Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

• Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Highlights

• The Municipality of Aarhus (MOA) announced plans to develop a residential project in Lisbjerg. The project involves a total investment of DKK6.7 billion (US$997.9 million), and includes the construction of 10,000 housing units, parking facilities, walkways and other related facilities.

• To support investments in large-scale energy infrastructure projects, particularly biomass and offshore wind, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), an infrastructure fund management company, accumulated DKK14.9 billion (US$2.7 billion) under the Copenhagen Infrastructure II fund in 2015.

• With an aim to meet rising demand for healthcare services in the country, in 2015 the government announced investments worth DKK49.8 billion (US$7.4 billion) for the implementation of healthcare infrastructure projects until 2020.

• In a bid to support research and development activities in the country, the European Union (EU) provides financial assistance under the Europe Horizon 2020 program. Accordingly, in the first quarter of 2015, the EU allocated DKK592.0 billion (US$106.2 billion) to implement 300 research and innovation programs across the country.

• According to the World Bank's Doing Business 2016 report, Denmark ranked third among 189 countries as one of the favorable places for doing business. This is attributed to factors such as the country's highly developed infrastructural facilities and availability of skilled labor. This is expected to further drive foreign investments into the country's construction industry over the forecast period.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Industry Outlook

3 Key Issues and Developments

4 Market Data Analysis

5 Company Profile: MT Hojgaard AS

6 Company Profile: Per Aarsleff AS

7 Company Profile: Monberg & Thorsen AS

8 Company Profile: Hoejgaard Holding AS

9 Company Profile: NCC Construction Denmark AS

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/680494-construction-in-denmark-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts