Rocheclamp Toggle Clamps Earn Reputation for High Craftsmanship and a Wide Range for All Industrial Applications

DONGGUAN CITY, GUANGDONG, 中国, April 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Guangdong, China, April 25th, 2018) — Rocheclamp, the maker of professionally designed toggle clamps built with global industry standards, has created a new niche for its products in the international markets. The Chinese maker has introduced a wide range of toggle clamps, including horizontal and vertical toggle clamps, and latch and pull-push toggle clamps, giving clients a boost to their business efficiencies.

The most fashionable, durable and built with highest quality inspections, the Rochclamp toggle clamps are today valued by clients all over the world for a range of industrial, OEM and ODM applications. The vast toggle clamp catalog features virtually every product that clients would ever need, including customized, built with specification services.

The ten year old company exports over 500 sets of toggle clamp tools that can save thousands of dollars for its customers. Another reason for its popularity is the unwavering focus on quality, price, delivery, and the introduction of new designs to meet unmet requirements.

The Rocheclamp horizontal toggle clamp carry a solid or ‘U’ shaped hold down bars in different mounting positions. The clamp is available in standard, heavy duty or customizable varieties, and in materials such as steel plated zinc or stainless steel. The Rocheclamp vertical toggle clamp can withstand enormous pressure up to 2,200KN, with a minimum 90 degree opening angle loading and easy unload.

The Rocheclamp latch type toggle clamp, also called a latch hook toggle clamp or pull-action clamp, offers a holding capacity of 334KN, and comes in three varieties, fixed latch, U-hook, and J-hook. The Rocheclamp pull push toggle clamp, also known as strightline action clamp, is available in a variety of load ratings, from 400-700KN. These are offered in various material varieties such as steel plated zinc or stainless steel.

“Rocheclamp toggle clamps are the latest and best in their categories, and we assure you that you will find the best tool that you want with cost savings, high grade craftsmanship and quality,” said Robin Luo, CEO, Rocheclamp.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About us

Rocheclamp manufactures over 500+ models of toggle clamps. Our clients are proud of our toggle clamp's quality. We are continually seeking new designs to fill needs that have not yet been met. Rocheclamp values clients, with urgency and sincere interest in meeting your requirements. Rocheclamp persist driven to satisfy, driven to deliver a clamping product line that exceeds your expectations in price, quality, and delivery. For more information, please visit: www.rocheclamp.com

Media contact:

No.83, XiZheng 1st Road, Shajiao Community, Humen Town

Dongguan City, Guangdong, China 523936

Tel:+86 0769-89366747