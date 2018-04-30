Collective2 Launches Commission-free Investment Platform C2BROKER
With Collective2 and C2BROKER combined, users can trade strategies commission-free.
At C2BROKER, customers can automatically follow (“AutoTrade”) any equity or options trading strategies at C2 in their own C2B brokerage account without hidden fees, commissions, or complex pricing structures.
“Low-cost or no-cost trading is nothing new. For the past decade, it has been a race to zero for transaction fees in trading. But what good is saving money if you don’t know what or when to buy?” said Roderick Casilli, C2B Co-Founder and Head of Product at C2. Casilli added, “With C2BROKER, customers get the powerful trade-idea engine of C2 plus the benefit of paying literally nothing extra to place strategy trades.”
Thousands of trading strategies have been tracked by the Collective2 platform. Investors can examine these track records, and — if they see one they like — link it to a C2BROKER account so that trades are executed automatically. C2B accounts continue to be self-directed. Customers have the ability to turn on and off strategies, add new strategies, manage trades, and control trade sizes, all in real-time.
About Collective2
Founded in 2001, Collective2 is the world’s largest marketplace of trading strategies. Great traders from around the world ask Collective2 to track their trading results in real-time. Other investors can “subscribe” to these traders, and can automatically follow their trades in their own brokerage account. Over $75 million dollars of investor capital is linked to strategies on the Collective2 platform. For more information, please visit www.collective2.com.
CONTACT:
For C2BROKER
Roderick Casilli
(m) 415-786-7482
rod@c2broker.com
Roderick Casilli
Collective2
415-786-7482
email us here