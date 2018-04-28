Litecoin Cash whitepaper is released.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2018 -- Litecoin Cash Team is happy to announce that we have just released the first version of our whitepaper here:
Litecoin Cash Whitepaper V1.0
https://litecoinca.sh/downloads/lcc_whitepaper.pdf
We hope that all your doubts will be clarified in this document.
In the Whitepaper you will also find our RoadMap where we publish all the dates of releases of our products and services. So, that you as a part of community can follow closely each step given by our team and know when the next goal of our work will be reached.
The Whitepaper is a document of paramount importance, bridging the projects and investors to have the full knowledge where they will apply their next investment and stay informed about all innovations, services and products the cryptocurrencies will bring to the market.
This is just the beginning. Thank you for being with us!
Michael Wyszynski
LitecoinCash foundation
+447577504107
