Author Charles Lisa Publishes Debut Christian Memoir, ‘A Product of a Pimp and a Prostitute: My Forgiveness Journey’
Book Highlights Effects of Drug Epidemic and Penal System on Families
“Countless number of families in this country experience issues that stem from drug addiction,” said Charles Lisa. “While society now recognizes this as a public health crisis and is putting resources in place, that wasn’t always the case. Too often, families were severed because the way to fight the so called ‘war on drugs’ was to lock up offenders. This left children without parents and other family members struggling to care for them. I was one of those children. This book highlights some of my experiences and my journey to find forgiveness.
“My memoir will force readers to examine relationships in their lives that are broken because of unforgiveness,” Charles Lisa continued. “For me, it was drugs and a life of crime that kept my mother away from me. For others, it may be another significant action causing tears among friends, family members, co-workers or church members. By the end of this book, readers will understand the importance of giving and receiving grace and forgiveness.”
“A Product of a Pimp and a Prostitute” is an inspirational memoir about forgiveness written by an adult daughter as a letter to her biological mother. Reared by her maternal grandmother - Hazel - Charles Lisa confronts her mother Deborah on her absence in her life growing up and outlines all the limited and negative interactions she has had with her as a child and into adulthood.
Recalling memories from her youth, Charles Lisa stirs up past feelings of neglect, embarrassment and despair over the knowledge of having a mother with a life-long, criminal record and a debilitating drug addiction. She tells this story by sharing her experiences, her mother’s jailhouse letters, stories told by her elders throughout the years and, most importantly, her belief in God.
The book’s pivotal moment occurs when the author offers the gift of forgiveness to her mother and demonstrates how her mother and other readers can benefit from God’s forgiveness, self-forgiveness, forgiving others and accepting forgiveness from those who offend them to have a more fulfilling life.
Praise for “A Product of a Pimp and a Prostitute”
Marion Roach Smith, author of “The Memoir Project, A Thoroughly Non-Standardized Text for Writing & Life” said: “Charles Lisa has dug in and chronicled the power of a life of faith under the most dire of circumstances. With an unflinching eye and sound heart, she has shown us how it is to be steadfast and to grow through pain.”
Ronald D. Smith, professor emeritus, SUNY Buffalo State said: “This book is an example of a compelling story well told. It has a dignity and humanity that shows a woman of perseverance and courage. In spite of all the hardships and unfairness of her life, Charles Lisa has emerged as an ethical human being who has risen above extraordinarily negative odds. I'm certain that readers who themselves may be struggling with adversity will be inspired by her story.”
Dr. Damone Paul Johnson, senior pastor, Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church, Albany, NY and author of “A Life Worth Rebuilding” said: “Charles Lisa challenges you to forgive yourself and others and not allow what has happened to you to block what God has for you. You can’t change where you’ve been, but you can choose where you’re going. This book is a game changer!”
Rev. Emmett Mixon, pastor, Community Church COGIC, Buffalo, NY said: “This memoir written by Charles Lisa gives insight and hope to families dealing with life situations and circumstances. She has opened herself to complete transparency and revealed through her own personal experiences how to trust God and allow him to deliver and strengthen all our family relationships. Her freedom to share detailed and sensitive information of her faith journey in life gives readers first-hand knowledge in the world of addiction, its consequences and effects on family relations, and the struggle to find spiritual answers to pain and suffering. A testimony comes in varies ways, but the end result is to tell of God’s goodness and mercy. Charles Lisa has done just that in her memoir.”
About the Author
Charles Lisa is a native of Buffalo, New York. She is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Communication. Her communications career expands more than 20 years, and it has fueled her passion for writing. “A Product of a Pimp and a Prostitute” is her first published book, however, she has authored numerous articles and op-ed pieces. Charles Lisa is currently a member of Metropolitan New Testament Mission Baptist Church in Albany, New York where she serves on the Christian Education Team and is vice president of the Home Mission Ministry. She has one adult daughter, Dominique, and she and her husband Mike enjoy traveling, as well as a myriad of outdoor activities.
“A Product of a Pimp and a Prostitute: My Forgiveness Journey” is published by King Jesus Press LLC. The title includes the following International Standard Book Numbers: ISBN: 978-0-9998489-0-6 (Soft cover), ISBN: 978-0-9998489-1-3 (E-book) and ISBN: 978-0-9998489-2-0 (Hard cover). For more information, book signings or speaking engagements, contact Mike DeJesus at 518.333.5511 or info@kingjesuspress.com. Visit: www.kingjesuspress.com.
