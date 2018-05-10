Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a Florida EB-5 Visa Regional Center to Call About Possibly Significant Rewards If the Chinese Investors Are Being Cheated

If you possess information about a Florida based real estate developer cheating Chinese or international investors wishing to participate in the US EB-5 Visa Program please call us anytime” — Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging an employee of a Florida based real estate developer or EB-5 Visa Regional Center to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if they can prove their employer-a EB-5 Visa Regional Center in cahoots with a real estate developer that is raising money from Chinese, European or Middle Eastern investors for a real estate project that has no chance of ever being economically viable. At the same time, we would like to talk with a regional center insider who can prove a EB-5 Visa regional center is paying bribes to attorneys, or anyone else who is not properly licensed to receive a commission. The rewards for this type of information can be substantial." http://Florida.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Recently the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release, "A whistleblower award of more than $1.7 million to a company insider who provided the agency with critical information to help stop a fraud that would have otherwise been difficult to detect. Millions of dollars were returned to harmed investors."

The group believes some Florida real estate developers are one in the same as the Regional Center promoting a real estate opportunity and they fear the developer may be hiding key information from EB-5 Visa investors including the part about the developer has used some of the investor money to bail out other real estate projects, or they have misused the money by spending it on themselves. The group also believes a Florida real estate developer in cahoots with a Regional Center could be bribing foreign officials to gain the trust of international investors who want to participate in the US EB-5 Visa Program.

According to the Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If you possess information about a Florida based real estate developer cheating Chinese or international investors wishing to participate in the US EB-5 Visa Program please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let’s have a conversation about reward potential. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever finding out what it might have been worth?" http://Florida.CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the SEC first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing involving the US EB-5 Visa Program. The Florida Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a financial reward. Do not try to force a developer/employer or individual to come clean about them cooking the books, fraud or bribery involving a US EB-5 Visa Program. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.”

Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Florida can contact the Corporate Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Florida.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

