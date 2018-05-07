StewardTech LLC Announces Cobra Replica Giveaway

The GT-427 From Ultimate Classic Cars, in Maroon Intimidating, Isn't It?

Carl Kemp, CEO of StewardTech LLC, has announced that they will be giving away a completed turbine-powered GT-427 Cobra Replica from Ultimate Classic Cars

GAINESVILLE, TX, USA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl Kemp, CEO of StewardTech LLC, has announced that, as a part of their Indiegogo campaign they will be giving away a completed turbine-powered GT-427 Cobra Replica from Ultimate Classic Cars. "All you need to do is go to our Indiegogo campaign, and use the Indiegogo tools to spread the news across your social network about what we are doing", Kemp said. "Every person you refer gets you another chance at the car, and every person you refer who becomes a backer gets you 9 more chances. Also, 10% of all new contributions you refer go towards getting you the perks we offer." For example, if the total contributions of everyone you refer exceeds $1000, you get a working model turbine. If the total contributions of your referrals exceeds $10,000, you get a wind turbine-powered gazebo with charging station and a wireless repeater so your home office can move outdoors! Who knows? You might even wind up with a brand new, turbine-powered sports car, just for using your network to refer contributors to us! All campaign backers are also entered into the drawing.

The campaign and contest can be found at http://pw1e.fnd.to/stewardtech/ . The drawing will be held the day the first production turbine rolls off the line, and first prize is Production Turbine #1, signed by the heads of the Management, Design, and Production teams and installed in a new Ultimate Classic Cars GT-427 Cobra replica, plus a tour of the production facility (round trip economy air fare for two to DFW or DAL from any major airport in the US included), $1500.00 spending cash, and your name and photo recorded as a founding investor on a laser etched plaque placed proudly on permanent display at StewardTech. Second prize is a signed book of engineering drawings used to create one of our turbine prototypes, and a Turbine-Powered Gazebo/Outdoor Office. Third prize is one of 100 limited edition StewardTech I Helped Create a Revolution T-Shirts. The usual legal mumbo jumbo applies (Must be 18 and have a valid driver's license to win. No purchase necessary. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Employees, suppliers, and board members of StewardTech and their families are not eligible, and StewardTech reserves the right to interpret the rules of the contest. Winners are responsible for taxes assessed on prizes. Judges' selections are final, and limit 1 prize per person).