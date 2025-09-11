Vivacity to Showcase Breakthroughs in Regenerative Aesthetics, Women’s Health, and Wellness Innovation

Vancouver’s Premier Medical Aesthetics, Longevity, and Healthy Aging Show Is Just One Week Away!

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivacity, presented by Beautifi, is proud to unveil a lineup of trailblazing product launches and first-in-Canada medical innovations at its inaugural consumer show from September 19th–21st, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.

This first-of-its-kind event in Canada brings together top names in aesthetics, regenerative medicine, sexual wellness, skin health, longevity, and beauty tech, all under one roof. Consumers can experience live demonstrations, educational sessions, personalized consultations, and be the first to explore breakthrough treatments changing the face of modern self-care. The event caters to both women and men.

Vivacity Product Highlights & Firsts:

Dr. Danny Chao – Exclusive Launch of FoLix Hair Restoration Laser

The world’s first laser-only treatment for hair loss, FoLix is FDA and Health Canada approved, and currently offered exclusively in BC. No needles, no pills, no downtime, just safe, effective results for men and women experiencing hair thinning.

Acorn Biolabs – Personalized Regenerative Medicine

Acorn Biolabs offers a groundbreaking way to preserve your own youthful stem cells today for use in tomorrow’s regenerative therapies. Using a simple, non-invasive hair follicle collection, Acorn cryopreserves your living cells at –190°C, halting the aging process. These cells may later be used in personalized treatments—from advanced skincare to regenerative medicine—ensuring you have access to your healthiest cells when you need them most.

Coldture – Contrast Therapy Comes Home

Known for elite-level cold plunges, Coldture is now launching a premium line of infrared and hybrid saunas crafted with Canadian wood and cutting-edge thermal tech. Their hybrid models combine traditional sauna stones with infrared therapy, making contrast therapy more accessible than ever.

Evergreen MD – Canada’s First Weight Management Optimization Program of its Kind

Evergreen Optimize blends the latest treatments with nutrition, strength training, and aesthetic support to tackle weight loss comprehensively, while preventing facial volume loss often associated with some treatment. Their co-founder, Dr. Dale, will be onsite to speak on regenerative medicine following his global recognition at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Monaco.

Lana Kerr – CO2Lift® Carboxytherapy Makes Canadian Debut

A celebrity-loved innovation, CO2Lift® Carboxytherapy uses a topical gel delivery system to oxygenate skin at the cellular level, meaning no needles, downtime, or pain. Now expanding to vaginal rejuvenation, this breakthrough offers a new standard in non-invasive skincare and intimate health.

Dr. Jean Paul Lim – Longevity Meets Personalization

Dr. Jean Paul Lim and Ageless Living bring a unique approach to health optimization—blending genetic testing, red light therapy, hormone restoration, and lifestyle coaching to treat aging at the root cause. Launching at Vivacity: targeted genetic tests for skin, hair, weight, and disease prevention.

Pacific Plastic Surgery – PRP Gel Breakthrough in Gynecology

In a North American first, Pacific Plastic Surgery applies platelet-rich plasma (PRP) gel to gynecological rejuvenation. This breakthrough opens new frontiers in women’s sexual health and non-surgical aesthetic solutions. Their innovations include Labial Filling which is a natural alternative to surgical grafting.

Di Morelli – Canada’s First Topical Exosome Serum

Di Morelli introduces the first-ever Canadian topical Exosome Serum, an advanced formulation featuring plant-based exosomes, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. Designed to hydrate, repair, and boost radiance, it brings clinical skin rejuvenation into the hands of consumers, no appointment required.

Essence of L – Launch of ‘Acting Shady’ Matte SPF

From Canadian med spa founder Leah Corrin comes Acting Shady, a new matte-finish SPF that combines protection with performance. Formulated for both function and finish, this Canadian-made product elevates sun care to a beauty essential.

Speaker Interviews Available:

Select Vivacity speakers and exhibitors will be available for media interviews in the lead-up to and during the event. To arrange an interview or request speaker bios, please contact Adam Forsythe at aforsythe@lbmg.ca or 778-989-1469.

Vivacity Highlights:

• Main Stage Presentations – Learn from leading voices in health, wellness, and aesthetics

• Live Demonstrations – See the latest procedures and devices in action

• Exhibitor Showcase – Discover top brands in skincare, longevity medicine, injectables, and more

• One-on-One Consultations – Get personalized advice from qualified professionals

Information available at www.VivacityShow.com

About Vivacity

Vivacity, presented by Beautifi, is Canada’s premier consumer show dedicated to medical aesthetics, healthy aging, longevity, and wellness. Created to empower individuals through access to the latest treatments, technologies, and expert insights, Vivacity is where transformation begins. Vivacity is owned and operated by Cube Business Media Inc.

About Beautifi

Beautifi is a Canadian consumer finance and technology company that helps individuals access elective medical procedures through flexible, patient-first financing. With a national network of clinics and providers, Beautifi removes barriers to care and supports personalized wellness journeys.

Media Contact:

Adam Forsythe

LBMG

778-989-1469

aforsythe@lbmg.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.