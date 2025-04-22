Submit Release
RapidShot Announces Official Endorsement by NHL Star Jack Eichel

Eichel joins a growing list of elite athletes who rely on RapidShot Hockey Training Systems as a core part of their skills development.

RapidShot is a tool that I’ve used for quite a while […] it’s incredible. The more you’re in there, the better you feel on the ice. I think there’s definitely a direct correlation.”
— Jack Eichel
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidShot, a leader in hockey training technology, is proud to announce its official partnership with Jack Eichel, NHL Stanley Cup Champion and forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. As part of the endorsement, Eichel will be featured in upcoming campaigns across video, photography, and social media platforms.

Eichel joins a growing list of elite athletes who rely on RapidShot Hockey Training Systems as a core part of their skills development. His dedication to constant improvement brings authenticity and credibility to RapidShot’s mission: helping players train smarter so they can make every shot count on the ice.

“We’re thrilled to work with Jack Eichel—he is incredibly talented and his dedication to honing his craft, even at the top of the game, is exactly what RapidShot represents.” — Mark Payerl, President, RapidShot

To kick off the partnership, RapidShot has released a new video showcasing Eichel using his in-home RapidShot system. The video is available here.

Additional behind-the-scenes content will roll out on RapidShot’s social media in the coming weeks.

Jack Eichel RapidShot Pro Athlete Spotlight

