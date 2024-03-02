WAYS for Life, Inc. Hero Hearts Extravaganza Fundraiser 2024 | Raises over $80,000.00
WAYS for Life, Inc. Hero Hearts Extravaganza shines a light on youth homelessness and how the WAYS for Life community is supporting ending youth homelessnessMELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAYS for Life proudly presents the resounding success of its Hero Hearts Extravaganza, a vibrant luau-themed fundraising event aimed at supporting and empowering youth transitioning out of foster care and those experiencing homelessness. Held amidst the picturesque Bonita Ranch on February 24, 2024, the evening illuminated the power of community support in transforming lives.
The mission of WAYS for Life is to provide wraparound youth services for young adults formerly in foster care and those experiencing homelessness, facilitating their transition to adulthood while promoting awareness of their needs within the community and beyond.
"The youth WAYS for Life serve face complex challenges such as homelessness, education deficits, and mental health issues," explains Pamela Bress, Executive Director. "Our commitment is to address these critical needs and pave the way for a brighter future."
The event was a huge success, raising over $80,000.00. Featuring live entertainment by Billy Chapman, Brevard Hawaiian Dancers, a delicious dinner by Two Chicks and a Pot and refreshing drinks. Attendees were moved by inspiring testimonials and impactful stories, exemplifying the transformative impact of WAYS for Life's support.
"In our four years of operation, WAYS for Life has positively impacted the lives of over 300 youth and 130 of their children," says Pamela Bress. "When these youth succeed, crime and homelessness in our community decrease, benefiting us all."
WAYS for Life is deeply grateful for everyone who showed up to shine a light on the problem of youth homelessness, and how we can come together as a community with a positive solution. Join our Hero Hearts Community by becoming a monthly donor, www.waysforlife.org.
About WAYS for Life, Inc.
WAYS for Life is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting youth transitioning from foster care and those experiencing homelessness. Through comprehensive wraparound services, WAYS for Life empowers youth, ensuring they have access to crucial resources and opportunities for a successful future.
