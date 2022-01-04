Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,736 in the last 365 days.

EEVOLVER STUDIOS GIVES RALPH LAUREN’S CGI BEARS AN “UNREAL” LOOK FOR NEW HOLIDAY FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN

Animated Bears traveling the globe in Ralph Lauren's Holiday Fragrance Campaign

Polo Bears for Ralph Lauren Holiday Fragrance Campaign

Eevolver Production Studio integrates real-time “fur” technology to produce Ralph Lauren’s 2021 magical CGI holiday adventure.

The biggest achievement was bringing the bears to life with Unreal’s new fur technology, which changes how stories are told in CGI and opens a world of creativity.”
— Stacy Burstin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eevolver Studios, commissioned by Industrial Color, reimagines Ralph Lauren’s iconic Polo Bears using Unreal's new cutting-edge fur technology. Eevolver takes the Bears on a stunning visual journey as they travel from Ralph Lauren’s flagship store in New York City, through the enchantment of Central Park, the snowy streets of London, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and ultimately Shanghai before returning to NYC.

Stacy Burstin, President of Eevolver, said “The biggest achievement was bringing the bears to life using real-time fur technology, which changes how stories are told in CGI and opens a world of creativity. We were able to create film-quality fur, on multiple Bears animating in one scene. This would have previously been an enormously time-consuming and costly render undertaking.”

In creating this seminal spot, the goal was to maintain the warmth and appeal of the original stuffed toy bears, while developing a more modern style. To achieve this, the Eevolver team developed a hybrid look that combined motion capture with keyframe animation, creating an action-oriented story that preserved Ralph Lauren’s traditional approach.

“Building the scenes in Unreal allows each location to be seen from all angles, making the animation much more like a live-action set, where we can move the camera to any spot. We could visualize and edit the entire spot in real time, which is powerful because it gives the director much more freedom to quickly explore the best way to tell the story,” Burstin said.

stacy burstin
Eevolver Inc.
+1 310-447-4486
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Eevolver Studios uses real-time “fur” technology to produce Ralph Lauren’s 2021 magical CGI Holiday adventure

You just read:

EEVOLVER STUDIOS GIVES RALPH LAUREN’S CGI BEARS AN “UNREAL” LOOK FOR NEW HOLIDAY FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.