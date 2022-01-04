EEVOLVER STUDIOS GIVES RALPH LAUREN’S CGI BEARS AN “UNREAL” LOOK FOR NEW HOLIDAY FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN

Polo Bears for Ralph Lauren Holiday Fragrance Campaign

Eevolver Production Studio integrates real-time “fur” technology to produce Ralph Lauren’s 2021 magical CGI holiday adventure.

The biggest achievement was bringing the bears to life with Unreal’s new fur technology, which changes how stories are told in CGI and opens a world of creativity.” — Stacy Burstin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eevolver Studios, commissioned by Industrial Color, reimagines Ralph Lauren’s iconic Polo Bears using Unreal's new cutting-edge fur technology. Eevolver takes the Bears on a stunning visual journey as they travel from Ralph Lauren’s flagship store in New York City, through the enchantment of Central Park, the snowy streets of London, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and ultimately Shanghai before returning to NYC.

Stacy Burstin, President of Eevolver, said “The biggest achievement was bringing the bears to life using real-time fur technology, which changes how stories are told in CGI and opens a world of creativity. We were able to create film-quality fur, on multiple Bears animating in one scene. This would have previously been an enormously time-consuming and costly render undertaking.”

In creating this seminal spot, the goal was to maintain the warmth and appeal of the original stuffed toy bears, while developing a more modern style. To achieve this, the Eevolver team developed a hybrid look that combined motion capture with keyframe animation, creating an action-oriented story that preserved Ralph Lauren’s traditional approach.

“Building the scenes in Unreal allows each location to be seen from all angles, making the animation much more like a live-action set, where we can move the camera to any spot. We could visualize and edit the entire spot in real time, which is powerful because it gives the director much more freedom to quickly explore the best way to tell the story,” Burstin said.

Eevolver Studios uses real-time “fur” technology to produce Ralph Lauren’s 2021 magical CGI Holiday adventure