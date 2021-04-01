Taking It Back to the Retro Way of Doing Business – New Norm & Post-COVID
He believes coffee is an essential and any coffee drinker should have the opportunity to enjoy a good cup of healthy and artisan coffee at a very reasonable price.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are slowly seeing more businesses opening and some states allowing up to 25% indoor capacity as more Americans are vaccinated. However, a lot of the small businesses did not survive the pandemic and were forced to close permanently. SK Ang, a small business owner in Los Angeles County, was one of the among and went through several economic downturns and recessions and 2020 was the worst he ever experienced. He imported healthy premix coffee from Southeast Asia for over 25 years and experienced hiccups with shipments and the last biggest one was during SARs in 2003. In 2020, COVID-19 made him changed his business model.
He decided to team up with small local business players to sustain in the business and wanted to have more control on the production level and avoid staggering inventories. He partnered with a coffee roaster in the summer of 2020 and spent 7 months R&D in converting healthy premix coffee to fresh drip coffee infused with brain fuel and immune boosting ingredients. He observed the market and found that more people became extra health conscientious; good quality coffee alone is already packed with antioxidants and L-theanine, so he used the traditional Southeast Asian recipe to the coffee by infusing Ganoderma (Reishi mushroom) and Ginseng extracts to add an extra immune boost.
He wants to offer the best quality coffee to coffee drinkers at anytime, anyplace, and anywhere so he continues to work with facilities that are GMP certified and ensure all raw materials are carefully sourced. He foresees that post COVID would impact and change a lot of people’s daily lifestyle and possibly a demand on one-time-use goods.
Today, he and his team are proud to introduce DIY Drip Coffee. It is 100% Arabica coffee beans from Colombia and the Ganoderma (Reishi mushroom) and Ginseng extracts are full spectrum meaning they are whole plants, and the extraction process follows GMP’s strict quality control. The coffee beans are freshly roasted and handcrafted in Los Angeles County, California. Each sachet is precisely measured to brew an awesome 10 oz cup and now you can take the pour-over experience on the go.
He is currently raising funds and has launched a Kickstarter campaign, (DIY Drip Coffee, Locally Roasted in Los Angeles). He believes coffee is an essential and any coffee drinker should have the opportunity to enjoy a good cup of healthy and artisan coffee at a very reasonable price.
