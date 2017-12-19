SYSTEMATIC ALPHA LAUNCHING A CRYPTOCURRENCY FUND; INTRADAY FUND NOMINATED BY CTA INTELLIGENCE
Systematic Alpha is Launching A Cryptocurrency Fund in 2018; Systematic Alpha Intraday Fund Nominated by CTA Intelligence as the Best Newcomer
“SAM is positioned well to be among the first CTAs to offer a program that focuses exclusively on trading cryptocurrencies. We have the right skills, infrastructure, and resources to profitably exploit the incredible volatility and growth that is taking place in the cryptocurrency markets," noted Peter Kambolin, SAM’s CEO.
Separately, Systematic Alpha Intraday Master Fund was nominated by the CTA Intelligence US Performance Awards 2018 as the Best Newcomer.
“The intraday program offers an uncorrelated stream of returns, it carries no positions and hence no margin requirements overnight, and is well diversified across all assets classes trading both momentum and contrarian signals,” noted Dr. Alexei Chekhlov, SAM's Head of Research and Portfolio Manager.
“We’ve proven again and again that SAM can deliver innovative products that are not yet offered by other CTAs,” noted Peter Kambolin. “We are very excited about the launch of the Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Fund and are thankful for the Systematic Alpha Intraday Master Fund nomination.”
“The sooner we will start trading the cryptocurrency fund, the bigger the alpha we can capture,” noted Dr. Alexei Chekhlov.
In 2014, SAM won the Pinnacle Award as the Best Diversified CTA under $500m AUM. In 2013, SAM was the winner of CTA Intelligence US Performance Awards as the Best Short-Term Trader. In 2012, SAM won the HFM Week US Performance as the best CTA under $250m AUM and in 2009 the HFM Week US Performance as the best CTA Newcomer.
ABOUT SYSTEMATIC ALPHA MANAGEMENT, LLC
SAM is a fully systematic, quantitative CTA. SAM aims to generate consistent positive returns with low-to-negative correlation to any major equity, bond, currency, broad hedge fund or CTA index. SAM employs a mix of high-frequency quantitative strategies, using fully-automated, around-the-clock electronic trading in a wide range of futures markets and proprietary spreads.
SAM is registered as a Commodity Pool Operator (CPO) and a Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA).
Contacts
Systematic Alpha Management
Sandy Chotai, Marketing Director
Direct: 646-825-8075
Mobile: 862-266-4929
schotai@systematicalpha.com
Sandy Chotai
Systematic Alpha Management
6469258075
email us here