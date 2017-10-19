Addiction Recovery Network Reviews Canada and Says No to Methadone

Methadone is one form of recovery but Addiction Recovery Network asks is it really recovery, or is using methadone just a substitute addiction?

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you are one of those individuals addicted to heroin or other opioid, such as OxyContin or Fentanyl the idea that you could continue using with a somewhat lesser evil might be appealing. For many persons seeking to come off heroin or OxyContin addiction, going to methadone may seem like a no-brainer.Methadone is a synthetic narcotic pain reliever with effects similar to morphine. "Methadone is used to help reduce the withdrawal symptoms in people addicted to heroin and other narcotic drugs without producing the "high" associated with those narcotics but its still an addiction", says the Director of Addiction Recovery Network. He further states, "But methadone is still a narcotic, and it is addicting. Granted, it is less addicting than heroin or other opioids, but addiction is addiction. Why substitute one addictive substance for another?"Tapering off and gradually reducing the dosage of methadone is one way of kicking the heroin habit. Another use for methadone is as daily maintenance. Why would someone choose methadone maintenance? Using methadone in this manner allows the heroin addict to try to rebuild parts of their lives that have been damaged by heroin addiction. It's not a perfect solution, but it can be useful as a temporary one. "A temporary solution to a seemingly permanent problem is not the way to handle this", says Addiction therapist Daniel, "We deal with this temporary fix addiction by permanently solving the problem and complete recovery is the way to do it, and that's what the Addiction Recovery Network provides, a permanent solution".Addiction Recovery Network's treatment for opioid addiction includes a period of detoxification (also called detox), followed by psychological assessments and therapy in our Rehab that are designed to help the patient stay off the drug by solving the underlying issues. There are also specific therapies that are used based on the individual and their individual program of recovery that include Holistic approaches, mindfulness meditation and client specific addiction counseling, restorative yoga, nutritional wellness and massage therapy and dry sauna. The Addiction Recovery Network also provides a new way of living clean and sober by total lifestyle counseling and relapse prevention.The fact that many opioid-dependent individuals also have other substance abuse problems, specifically alcohol abuse or addiction, and/or use of cocaine or other illicit substances, along with possible co-occurring mental health disorders (including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and others), means that it may take longer for the comprehensive treatment to begin to work effectively. Addiction Recovery Network works on all these concurrent disorders as well as many cross addictions. "our program is geared for each individual and their recovery program is specific to them", Clinical therapist Kathy states.While the path toward recovery from opioid addiction may seem uncertain, with relapse rates high and multiple stays in rehab often required, the outcome is not negative. Indeed, with each treatment stay completed, patients do seem to make progress, according to numerous research studies. However with Addiction Recovery Network and their high success rate, 65 to 75% compared to the national average of government funded short term treatment programs of 10 to 12%, the progress can be complete in staying clean and sober for a lifetime.Completely Individual Based Programs, confidentiality, Privacy, security and serenity are the key elements that make the Addiction Recovery Network an ideal solution for those who are serious about getting better.See our 2 major recovery resorts with the very best in Alberta or Ontario for addiction Recovery in all of Canada.

