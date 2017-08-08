Acquisition International Recognises Capital Corp Merchant Banking in the 2017 International Finance Awards

Capital Corp Merchant Banking wins award 2017

The International Finance Awards celebrate the extraordinary talents of those within the industry. These awards recognise the dedication and innovation made by leading lights of this dynamic domain.” — Acquisition International Magazine

STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisition International Magazine have awarded Capital Corp. Merchant Banking ‘Best International Project Financing Firm - USA & Investment Banking CEO of the Year – USA’ in the 2017 International Finance Awards.

Within an industry filled at times with uncertainty, dedicated firms and individuals work tirelessly to help grow the global economy.

As such, the 2017 International Finance Awards celebrate the extraordinary talents of those within the industry. These awards have been designed to recognise the dedication and innovation made by leading lights of this dynamic domain.

Established in 1993, Capital Corp Merchant Banking has offered pure Merchant Banking Services, acting as Corporate Investor and Advisor for Privately controlled Mid-Size Companies in project financing ranging in size from $25.0M to $500.0M.

Discussing the awards, Emma Keen Awards Coordinator commented: “The finance market around the world is full of dynamic innovators who are committed to excellence. As such it with great pride that I congratulate Capital Corp Merchant Banking and wish them all the best for the future.”

Acquisition International prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

To learn more about our award winners and to gain insight into the working practices of the “best of the best”, please visit the Acquisition International website (www.acquisition-intl.com) where you can access the winners supplement.

About Capital Corp. Merchant Banking

Capital Corp Merchant Banking (CCMB) is part of a group that was formed over three decades ago to meet the growing needs of companies / clients and promoters looking for funding and professional assistance in a diversity of projects. To find out more please visit their website: www.capitalcorpmerchantbanking.com

About Acquisition International Magazine

Acquisition International is a monthly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate finance news and reporting. Its topical news articles make it a valued read, and this readability ensures that advertisers will benefit greatly from their investment. AI works alongside leading industry analysts to ensure we publish the most up-to-date figures and analysis. The magazine has a global circulation, which brings together all parties involved in deal making and, in an increasingly global deal market, we are uniquely positioned to reach the deal makers that matter.