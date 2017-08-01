IBM Veteran and Tech Business Growth Specialist Joins Anaeko Board
Anaeko, the Belfast headquartered Technology company, has appointed former senior international executive with IBM, as a Non-Executive Director.
Campbell joins a Board chaired by serial entrepreneur and software veteran Denis Murphy whose track history in highly successful Ireland-based software businesses includes Mobile Cohesion, Openwave, Apion, and Aldiscon.
David Campbell brings 30 years of global technology experience where he has helped build global-scale tech businesses. His experience is across the gamut of tech business scale-up from venture-funded start-ups, to private-equity owned fast growth businesses to publicly-held companies. Most recently, he oversaw the development of IBM’s Financial Services business in growth markets where, as General Manager based in Shanghai, he was responsible for 5,000 employees across 98 countries.
Campbell has also held Non-Executive positions with a number of companies including Systems Integrator EG Gruppen in the Nordic region and Marischal Group Limited, a London based Venture Capital firm focused in the technology sector.
As a so-called "cloud integrator", Anaeko specialises in the integration and testing of high performance and ultra-secure hybrid cloud services for enterprise clients. This fast growth segment of the cloud services market is being driven by huge increases in demand for transformational cloud based applications by enterprises.
Anaeko’s CEO Denis Murphy said: “Anaeko has secured several large contracts for a number of leading enterprises and sees significant opportunity in the agile cloud integration space. The company plans to capitalise on the opportunities it has identified and accelerate the growth of the company."
He continued, "The time is now right to strengthen our Board to plan and execute the next phase of the company’s growth. David brings almost 30 years’ experience in business leadership, market development, and transformation-focused technology implementation. These skills will be invaluable to Anaeko as it grows and develops over the next few years.”
Campbell said, "At a time when companies are clamouring to integrate hybrid cloud environments within their existing technology investments, I’m especially delighted to join the Board of Anaeko. The company has a significant and proven proven track record in ensuring the integration of new cloud services. The company focuses on creating secure, high performing and easily managed cloud services. In short, Anaeko ensures that the highest levels of operational excellence for its client companies."
