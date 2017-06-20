MtB Entertainment Release Date For Double Disc Album "Prince of the Universe" By Marcus Christ!

Company Logo Promo Prince of the Universe Prince of the Universe Album Cover

MtB Entertainment's Artist Marcus Christ To Release Two Singles Exclusively At CdBaby.com In Anticipation For Double Disc Album Release on December 7th, 2017!

Stupidity leads to death.” — Marcus Christ

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- MtB Entertainment (At: http://mtbentertainment.weebly.com ) has released an exclusive single titled "It's Like" (At: http://store.cdbaby.com/cd/marcuschrist4 ) on Cdbaby.com, and plans to sell downloads of "We Got These Issues" exclusively at Cdbaby.com as well starting June 27th to be distributed globally later. These songs are to be included in the "Prince of the Universe" album which will be a two disc album due this winter. The first single "I Get High On The Most High" (AT: http://store.cdbaby.com/cd/marcuschrist2 ) and second single "If I Die Tonight" ( At: http://store.cdbaby.com/cd/marcuschrist3 ) were produced by Foreign Madeit, and DJ Exclusive respectively. The most recent single "It's Like" and "We Got These Issues" are produced by the artist Marcus Christ (At: http://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/MarcusChrist ). This ability of producing and writing lyrics allows him to have full creative control, keep more royalties, or lease/sell music to others. In "It's Like" you can hear Marcus Christ's ability to blend classical and hip hop masterfully with a young joyful chorus. In his song "We Got These Issues" he tackles tough issues of the modern day we live in over a old school hip-hop beat. Marcus Christ has proven over and over again that he is an authentic prodigy, not only vocally, but musically and lyrically.Since the upcoming "Prince of the Universe" album is due December 7th which is 5 months away MtB Entertainment announced that this album is definitely going to be a double disc classic work of art. "Considering the price of art after the artist's death I'd say I'm in good shape" says Marcus Todd Brooks the owner of MtB Entertainment. "I understand it sounds morbid, but the only thing a artist wants is for their work to be understood, accepted, and thought-provoking.". MtB Entertainment has recently released "I Get High On The Most High" that is gradually getting more airplay and becoming a topic of conversation in corners around the world. The last commercial single release "If I Die Tonight" is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Marcus Christ promises at least 5 songs nobody has heard at this time will be on the upcoming project due December 7th, 2017.

